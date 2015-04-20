25 NFL teams begin offseason workouts

Tom Brady is eager to get his 16th NFL season underway. The New England Patriots quarterback was reportedly the first player through the team's doors this morning when offseason workouts officially began.
Monday marks the beginning of a road for 25 NFL teams, all of which hope that journey ends in Santa Clara, California, with a Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 50.
The offseason workout schedule -- non-mandatory -- kicks off for those 25 teams that did not change head coaches this year (those seven teams got a head start in the previous weeks).
The teams whose doors will open today include:
Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
St. Louis Rams
San Diego Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Redskins
This begins Phase 1 of the official, voluntary nine-week offseason program. Per the CBA, in the first stage activities are limited to strength and condition and physical rehabilitation only.
You can check out the entire offseason schedule for all 32 NFL teams -- including OTAs, voluntary and mandatory camps -- right here.
