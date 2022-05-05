247 high schools have players selected in 2022 NFL Draft

With the 2022 NFL Draft now concluded, the incoming class of drafted rookies will soon experience its first taste of NFL life.

And while the drafted rookies enter the NFL from a variety of different backgrounds, one thing they generally all have in common is an outstanding experience playing high school football.

A total of 247 high schools contributed to the 262 players selected in the seven rounds of the April 28-30 Draft, the most different schools represented since 2016 (247 schools).

"The Draft allows us to see the exciting transition of young men as they carve a new path in their football career," said NFL vice president of football development Roman Oben. "The 262 players selected in this year's draft represented 247 different high schools throughout the country. As we continue to grow our great game more and more players will come from all around the world. Football is a great game that instills character, confidence and resilience for both girls and boys."

Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia led the way with three players selected while 13 high schools -- Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Washington), Archer (Lawrenceville, Georgia), Carlsbad (Carlsbad, California), Cherokee (Canton, Georgia), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), Klein (Spring, Texas), Long Beach Polytechnic (Long Beach, California), Marist (Atlanta, Georgia), Neville (Monroe, Louisiana), Plant (Tampa, Florida), Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Maryland), Saraland (Saraland, Alabama) and Southern University Lab (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) -- each had two players selected.

"Cedar Grove High school without a doubt had a major impact on the position I am in now," said Atlanta Falcons third-round pick DeAngelo Malone, who attended the school alongside Atlanta sixth-round pick Justin Shaffer and Indianapolis third-round pick Jelani Woods. "Just always believing in yourself and taking advantage of the opportunity presented in front of you on and off the field. That's basically the motto I stuck with throughout Cedar Grove and Western Kentucky."