22 things to know about the Week 4 injury report

The Bills are first in the league in plays over 20 yards. Yet they have done it with very little help from Sammy Watkins and LeSean McCoy. That will continue this week.
The Bills officially announced Watkins (calf) and McCoy (hamstring) were for this week's matchup with the Giants. Safety Aaron Williams is also out.
Here are notable players listed in the Week 4 injury report.
- The Colts listed Andrew Luck as questionable after he was limited in practice for a third straight day.
- The Saints listed quarterback Drew Brees (shoulder) as probable. Coach Sean Payton said earlier on Friday that the Saints are "planning" on starting Brees.
- Jaguars starting wideout Marqise Lee (hamstring), defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks (knee) and tight end Julius Thomas (hand) are all out.
- Washington announced that wide receiver DeSean Jackson and cornerback DeAngelo Hall are out once again.
- Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (knee) is questionable for Sunday. Darrelle Revis and Chris Ivory are probable. Willie Colon won't play.
- Texans running back Arian Foster remains a game-time decision, coach Bill O'Brien said. He is listed as questionable by the team, as is offensive tackle Duane Brown (hand).
- NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bears will likely be without wideout Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) and Jay Cutler. The Bears have also ruled out offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod for Sunday.
- Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme (concussion), running back Tevin Coleman (ribs), wideout Devin Hester (turf toe) and safety Ricardo Allen (knee) won't play Sunday, but Julio Jones (hamstring/toe) is good to go. Linebacker Brooks Reed likely will make his season debut.
- Browns defensive end Desmond Bryant (shoulder) was ruled out, while defensive back Tashaun Gipson (groin) is questionable for Sunday.
- Eagles running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. He is listed as questionable, as is linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring). The Eagles ruled out linebacker Kiko Alonso because of a knee injury.
- Guard D.J. Fluker (ankle, chest) and cornerback Jason Verrett (foot) are questionable for the Chargers' tilt against the Browns.
- Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
- Lions running back Joique Bell (ankle) and tight end Brandon Pettigrew (hamstring) did not practice.
- Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro, who left Thursday's game with a herniated disk, was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The move followed the acquisition of Rams wide reciever Chris Givens.