Around the NFL

22 things to know about the Week 4 injury report

Published: Oct 02, 2015 at 05:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Bills are first in the league in plays over 20 yards. Yet they have done it with very little help from Sammy Watkins and LeSean McCoy. That will continue this week.

The Bills officially announced Watkins (calf) and McCoy (hamstring) were for this week's matchup with the Giants. Safety Aaron Williams is also out.

Here are notable players listed in the Week 4 injury report.

  1. The Colts listed Andrew Luck as questionable after he was limited in practice for a third straight day.
  1. The Saints listed quarterback Drew Brees (shoulder) as probable. Coach Sean Payton said earlier on Friday that the Saints are "planning" on starting Brees.
  1. Jaguars starting wideout Marqise Lee (hamstring), defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks (knee) and tight end Julius Thomas (hand) are all out.
  1. The Panthers announced that linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) will miss another game.
  1. Washington announced that wide receiver DeSean Jackson and cornerback DeAngelo Hall are out once again.
  1. Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (knee) is questionable for Sunday. Darrelle Revis and Chris Ivory are probable. Willie Colon won't play.
  1. Texans running back Arian Foster remains a game-time decision, coach Bill O'Brien said. He is listed as questionable by the team, as is offensive tackle Duane Brown (hand).
  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bears will likely be without wideout Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) and Jay Cutler. The Bears have also ruled out offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod for Sunday.
  1. Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme (concussion), running back Tevin Coleman (ribs), wideout Devin Hester (turf toe) and safety Ricardo Allen (knee) won't play Sunday, but Julio Jones (hamstring/toe) is good to go. Linebacker Brooks Reed likely will make his season debut.
  1. Broncos left tackle Ty Sambrailo (shoulder) is out, according to coach Gary Kubiak.
  1. Browns defensive end Desmond Bryant (shoulder) was ruled out, while defensive back Tashaun Gipson (groin) is questionable for Sunday.
  1. Eagles running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. He is listed as questionable, as is linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring). The Eagles ruled out linebacker Kiko Alonso because of a knee injury.
  1. Niners tight end Vernon Davis is listed as doubtful with a knee injury.
  1. Packers wideout Davante Adams (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday.
  1. Guard D.J. Fluker (ankle, chest) and cornerback Jason Verrett (foot) are questionable for the Chargers' tilt against the Browns.
  1. Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (elbow) is questionable to play against the Chiefs.
  1. Wide receiver Jarius Wright is questionable for the Vikings and teammate Xavier Rhodes is probable.
  1. Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
  1. Running back Andre Ellington is questionable for the Cardinals on Sunday.
  1. Lions running back Joique Bell (ankle) and tight end Brandon Pettigrew (hamstring) did not practice.
  1. Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro, who left Thursday's game with a herniated disk, was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The move followed the acquisition of Rams wide reciever Chris Givens.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles still has no 'timetable' for QB competition after Baker Mayfield sits against Jets

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he still doesn't have a timetable for the quarterback competition after giving Baker Mayfield the night off against the Jets and seeing Kyle Trask deliver a poised performance.
news

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Linebacker Myles Jacke, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action: 'I don't think he had a bad one'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his long-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday five months after having surgery to repair his torn UCL, and the 2022 rookie sensation didn't look like he has missed a step during his return to the field.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden released from hospital, traveling with team back to Foxborough

New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital following an overnight stay after being immobilized and carted off the field due to an injury against the Packers. He is traveling back to Foxborough today with the Patriots.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa felt 'really good' getting back on field despite early interception

Tua Tagovailoa saw his first preseason action on Saturday in the Dolphins' 28-3 win over the Texans, and though he got off to a shaky start the quarterback was able to bounce back for what eventually amounted to be a strong first showing.
news

Patriots-Packers game suspended after New England CB Isaiah Bolden carted off with injury

The Patriots-Packers preseason game was suspended midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday night after New England cornerback ﻿Isaiah Bolden﻿ was carted off with an injury.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Saturday saw 11 preseason games and 22 teams play across the NFL. NFL.com breaks down everything you need to know from the third day of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 