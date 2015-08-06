21 injuries that will impact fantasy football drafts

Todd Gurley, RB, STL

Injury: Knee/torn ACL

Severity: Moderate

Analysis: At this point, one can expect a weekly update on Todd Gurley's ACL rehab. The latest word from Rams coach Jeff Fisher is that the team plans to take a "long-term" approach with the talented Gurley. Fisher said that the Georgia product is making progress, but he can't say if there will be any preseason snaps in store for the rookie just yet. So just a week after the fantasy world rejoiced about Gurley avoiding the PUP list to start camp, it's a situation that still requires close monitoring. Right now, it doesn't seem like Gurley will be a factor in fantasy early in the season, so draft accordingly. Also, Tre Masonput out a public service announcement this week that Tre Mason is still around. Mason is getting overlooked in drafts due to Gurley hype, so if you have an opportunity to steal him later in your draft, pull the trigger. If you're looking for additional analysis on the subject, our @NFLFantasy staff weighed in on the value of Gurley vs. Mason in an instant debate earlier in the week.