'The Season Is Your Stage': 2026 NFL season kicks off with campaign inspired by player celebrations

The NFL debuted its 2026 Kickoff brand campaign, “The Season Is Your Stage,” highlighting touchdown dances, signature celebrations and memorable moments that have become a defining part of football. The campaign reflects the shared excitement and joy that make the start of every NFL season a moment worth celebrating.

At the heart of the energy-filled campaign are celebration dances, also known as "cellys,” which are displays of player creativity that embody both the excitement of football and the sport’s broader impact on culture. Cellys unite players and fans around the world through shared moments of self-expression and joy, turning unforgettable on-field celebrations into off-the-field trends that resonate across pop culture.

“The Season Is Your Stage,” created in partnership with 72andSunny, features some of the NFL's most dynamic personalities, including Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Luther Burden III (Chicago Bears), Rome Odunze (Chicago Bears), Dexter Lawrence (Cincinnati Bengals), Nico Collins (Houston Texans), Camryn Bynum (Indianapolis Colts) and Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars).

Imagining what happens before the season begins, the NFL built a fictional life-sized “Celly Studio,” where players rehearse their celebrations or cellys before they’re unveiled on the field. Bynum, known for choreographing some of the most viral cellys, is deemed “NFL Celly Coordinator,” helping the guys perfect their moves, from hip movements to body rolls. The video spotlights some of the most memorable celebrations, such as Lawrence's "Sexy Dexy” and the "Bynum Bounce," and the sugarcane bushes from the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show featuring Bad Bunny even make a cameo, nodding to the cultural power the NFL.

"With the season just around the corner, we wanted to highlight one of football’s most joyful and recognizable forms of self-expression -- moments that begin on the field and resonate far beyond it,” said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing. “Football is at its best when fueled by passion, personality and creativity, and ‘The Season Is Your Stage’ invites fans everywhere to embrace the energy and unforgettable moments that make each season uniquely special."