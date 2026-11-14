2026 NFL midseason awards: Joe Burrow, Greg Rousseau and David Bailey among my selections

The Bills' opportunistic defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard is spearheaded by a spectacular pass rusher enjoying a breakout campaign that could make him a household name by season's end. Rousseau is filling up the stat sheet weekly, with eight sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery through eight games. While the numbers certainly put him in the discussion, his consistent on-field play makes him my midseason choice for the award. Rousseau has registered at lease one sack in five of Buffalo's eight games, with multi-sack outings in each of the first three weeks of the season (against the Texans, Lions and Chargers). That initial streak showcased his "take over the game" potential in an attack-style defense that is built around his dynamic skills. After adjusting to schematic tweaks from opponents trying to neutralize his disruptive playmaking, Rousseau is back on the board with sacks in back-to-back weeks and five passes defensed in the last three games.