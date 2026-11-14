2026 NFL midseason awards: Joe Burrow, Greg Rousseau and David Bailey among my selections
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he hands out some hardware at the halfway point.
With the 2026 NFL regular season at its midpoint, it is time to recognize individual standouts from the first nine weeks of action. Here are my picks for eight major awards at midseason.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
The former No. 1 overall pick has played at a high level throughout his career, but we're truly seeing the best version of him in 2026. From his touch, timing and anticipation to his superb accuracy and ball placement, Burrow is hitting the strike zone with a variety of pitches that make it nearly impossible for defenders to make plays on the ball. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins torching defenders on the outside -- whether facing single or double coverage -- the Bengals' offense has become must-see TV with No. 9 at the helm. Boasting league-best marks in completion percentage (74.0), passing yards per game (298.3), touchdown passes (23) and passer rating (114.8), Burrow is the clear-cut favorite to win MVP as the hottest quarterback leading the most explosive offense in football.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The unstoppable wideout could join running backs Marshall Faulk (1999, 2000 and 2001) and Earl Campbell (1978, 1979 and 1980) as the only players in NFL history to win consecutive Offensive Player of the Year awards. JSN has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in just nine games, averaging 115.1 yards per game and 14.6 yards per catch. The slick route-runner has amassed nine touchdowns and 51 first downs on 71 receptions (all league highs), while recording the second-most big-play catches (16 grabs of 20-plus yards, trailing Christian Watson by one). Despite playing with multiple quarterbacks and facing loaded zones or double coverage on most downs, Smith-Njigba continues to put up historic numbers as football's premier pass catcher.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The Bills' opportunistic defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard is spearheaded by a spectacular pass rusher enjoying a breakout campaign that could make him a household name by season's end. Rousseau is filling up the stat sheet weekly, with eight sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery through eight games. While the numbers certainly put him in the discussion, his consistent on-field play makes him my midseason choice for the award. Rousseau has registered at lease one sack in five of Buffalo's eight games, with multi-sack outings in each of the first three weeks of the season (against the Texans, Lions and Chargers). That initial streak showcased his "take over the game" potential in an attack-style defense that is built around his dynamic skills. After adjusting to schematic tweaks from opponents trying to neutralize his disruptive playmaking, Rousseau is back on the board with sacks in back-to-back weeks and five passes defensed in the last three games.
PROTECTOR OF THE YEAR
Despite his advanced age (38), Williams shows no signs of slowing down as the best tackle in football. The 12-time Pro Bowler (and three-time first-team All-Pro) bullies and buries defenders at the point of attack, showing a combination of talent, toughness and tenacity that sets the tone for the 49ers' front. Additionally, Williams' athleticism and agility allow Kyle Shanahan to run funky blocking schemes that leave defensive coordinators and defenders dazed and confused. While he's currently dealing with a bit of a shoulder issue that has him questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder has dominated opponents like the gold-jacket player he is.
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Boston wasn't expected to take the league by storm, but the second-round pick has impressed as a vertical playmaker. The 6-4, 215-pounder is averaging 15.8 yards per catch, with six receptions of 20-plus yards and three touchdowns. As the NFL leader among rookies with 507 receiving yards (on 32 grabs), Boston has made the most of his opportunities, forcing evaluators to rewrite their scouting reports and projections on a big-bodied wideout thriving as a big-play specialist.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
The speed-rushing freak has been unstoppable off the edge, tallying 7.5 sacks and a league-high five forced fumbles in nine games. Bailey's spectacular get-off and closing quickness overwhelm offensive tackles unable to kick-slide and shadow the No. 2 overall pick in space, while setting up duck-in maneuvers that let him slip past blockers on the inside. Bailey's impact extends beyond being a disruptive pass rusher, too, as he routinely runs down ball-carriers from the back side with fanatical pursuit. With the rookie looking to punch out the ball at every turn, Bailey's splash plays (sacks, tackles for loss and takeaways) make him the easy choice for this award at the halfway mark.
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COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
As the heart and soul of San Francisco's defense, Warner has played a critical role in the 49ers' 7-1 start. The four-time first-team All-Pro not only energizes and inspires the squad with his effort, but he makes enough game-changing plays to tilt the field in the Niners' favor. Whether he's scooting through creases to blow up the backfield or punching the ball out with a haymaker that routinely connects, the veteran defender has sparked San Francisco's defensive resurgence with his hyper-aggressive play. Moreover, Warner has given new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a blue-chip defender to build around.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Liam Coen
Jacksonville Jaguars
After quickly earning respect as a turnaround specialist who guided the Jaguars to a division title in his debut season, Coen has earned gold-star status as an exceptional leader, tactician and quarterback developer in his second year on the job. The offensive guru has transformed Trevor Lawrence into an MVP-caliber playmaker with an efficient but explosive game that is enhanced by Coen's creative scheming. The former No. 1 overall pick has put up eye-popping numbers while directing a Jaguars offense that has helped fuel an impressive 6-2 start. Jacksonville has four wins by 20-plus points and a plus-108 point differential, exhibiting the team's dominance through the first half of the season. With the Jags adding more firepower before the trade deadline to a defense that squashes the run and takes the ball away, Coen could add confetti-laced hardware to the trophy case at season's end.
Voting for the 2026 NFL Channel Midseason Awards is open! Viewers can scan the QR code displayed daily on NFL Channel to access the voting page and make their selections.