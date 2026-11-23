2026 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 12: RB Justice Hill, WR Caleb Douglas among top targets
Eleven Sundays of fantasy football are in the books. Time for the Week 12 waiver wire.
Some of the names listed below might end up winning leagues. At the very least, several of them could be difference-makers in the immediate future. Do not take the waiver wire for granted -- this is where the rubber meets the road in our imaginary game.
I’ll be here every week from now until fantasy championships. Hope to have you along for the full ride. Let’s win some hardware.
NOTES:
- Players must be rostered in less than 60% of ESPN leagues to be eligible for the column.
- All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
TOP 15 OVERALL WAIVER-WIRE TARGETS
|Waiver Wire Priority Rankings
|Next opponent
|1) RB Justice Hill, Ravens
|
at Texans
|2) RB Kenneth Gainwell, Buccaneers
|
vs. Panthers
|3) WR Caleb Douglas, Dolphins
|
vs. Jets
|4) QB Cam Ward, Titans
|
at Jaguars
|5) Giants D/ST
|
at Colts
|6) RB Dylan Sampson, Browns
|
vs. Raiders
|7) RB Kaelon Black, 49ers
|
vs. Seahawks
|8) WR Ted Hurst III, Buccaneers
|
vs. Panthers
|9) WR Germie Bernard, Steelers
|
vs. Broncos
|10) WR Rashod Bateman, Ravens
|
at Texans
|11) WR Chimere Dike, Titans
|
at Jaguars
|12) WR Konata Mumpfield, Rams
|
vs. Packers
|13) QB Justin Herbert, Chargers
|
vs. Patriots
|14) QB Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
|vs. Panthers
|15) 49ers D/ST
|
vs. Seahawks
And here are my top waiver-wire targets by position:
QUARTERBACKS
ROSTERED: 37%
Ward rewarded those who added and started him in Week 11 with 22.22 fantasy points against the Cowboys. That performance marked three straight games with 19-plus fantasy points for the second-year quarterback, who seems to be breaking out entering the second half of the season. He has some excellent matchups on the schedule and is a great option for a streaming strategy down the stretch.
ROSTERED: 37%
Herbert has unlocked legitimate fantasy upside in the last couple weeks. He has posted 30-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in consecutive contests, and he threw multiple touchdown passes in a game for the first time all year on Sunday. In Week 12, he takes on a Patriots defense that's been torched by offenses in the last four games, allowing 23.34 fantasy points per outing to QBs. One thing to monitor: Herbert is in concussion protocol and will need to be cleared in order to play in Week 12.
ROSTERED: 18%
For the first time all year, Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes on Sunday, finishing with a season-high 19.08 fantasy points against a Lions defense that's tightened up in recent weeks. Mayfield has more favorable matchups on the upcoming schedule, beginning with the Panthers in Week 12, and might finally have fantasy value down the stretch.
ROSTERED: 11%
Watson has topped 300 passing yards in three straight games, eclipsing 18 fantasy points in two of those contests. Coming out of the Week 11 bye, he gets a Raiders defense that’s been shredded by quarterbacks nearly all season. He can be streamed in a pinch.
RUNNING BACKS
ROSTERED: 26%
It feels odd recommending the RB2 behind Derrick Henry in fantasy, but Hill has found an undeniably valuable role of late. He’s averaged 14.9 fantasy points per game over the last three games, with more than 90 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in two of those contests. He has been far more explosive than Henry and is clearly the more valuable receiver. Pick him up for FLEX value.
ROSTERED: 59.8%
He barely qualifies for this piece at just a touch under 60% ownership, but Gainwell should be rostered in far more leagues. He’s made a meaningful impact for both Tampa Bay and for fantasy as a multi-purpose back in the last month, scoring at least 8.8 points in four straight games. Gainwell doesn’t have the highest ceiling, with Bucky Irving carrying the Bucs' offense, but the veteran back is a decent FLEX and has massive handcuff value.
ROSTERED: 19%
We’ve got a type in this week’s RB section: explosive backups with significant pass-catching upside on teams that frequently trail their opponents. These RBs also have showcased decent floors over the last month. Sampson fits the same criteria as Justice Hill and Kenneth Gainwell. He can be added as a potential bye-week fill-in with a reliable role.
ROSTERED: 38%
Despite being the top handcuff in fantasy, Black remains available in well over half of ESPN leagues. He’s the type of player who can win a league down the stretch -- especially if anything should happen to (or the 49ers decide to rest) Christian McCaffrey. Black should be more heavily rostered in reasonably deep leagues.
WIDE RECEIVERS
ROSTERED: 36%
Sunday's fantasy box score -- 5.0 points on two catches -- was disappointing for Douglas, but the 10 targets were extremely encouraging. That makes three straight games with eight-plus looks, establishing the rookie as the clear WR1 in Miami. There should be better days ahead with this sort of volume.
ROSTERED: 2%
While he trailed Chris Godwin (37) and Emeka Egbuka (33) in routes run on Sunday, Hurst led the team in targets (7), catches (5) and yards (56) -- and he caught both of Baker Mayfield’s touchdown tosses on the day. This could be the first sign of a breakout for the rookie, and the Bucs could certainly use contributors in the passing game.
ROSTERED: 41%
It’s been more than month since Bernard had his miniature early-season breakout, and he had returned to irrelevance for several weeks there, but the rookie led the Steelers with 10 targets on Sunday and caught six of them for 40 yards. DK Metcalf remains incredibly inefficient; Aaron Rodgers could use a more reliable WR1. It could be Bernard moving forward.
ROSTERED: 7%
After seeing five-plus targets just once from Week 3 through Week 9, Bateman has now drawn five targets and topped 40 yards in consecutive games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He scored a 52-yard touchdown in Week 11 and might have a higher floor in Baltimore with Brissett making the Ravens' offense more pass-happy.
ROSTERED: 3%
After Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 10, Dike stepped up on Sunday, running 25 routes (second on the team) and logging team highs in targets (7), catches (6) and yards (69). With Cam Ward breaking out (a bit), Dike has FLEX value as Tennessee’s WR2 behind Carnell Tate.
ROSTERED: 10%
Mumpfield made this column last week, before we learned that Puka Nacua was lost for the season. The Rams had a bye in Week 11, but Mumpfield was the obvious leader of the wide receiver room in Week 10 -- and while he may be hit or miss with Matthew Stafford spreading the ball around, the path to relevance is clearly paved for this second-year pro.
TIGHT ENDS
ROSTERED: 55%
Strange has disappointed more than he’s converted for fantasy this season, but he’s still a talented player running plenty of routes in a good offense. And the Titans, whom he faces in Week 12, are allowing the most receiving yards in the NFL this season. That’s enough to make Strange the top tight end consideration in a sparse pool of options.
ROSTERED: 3%
Engram had six catches (on eight targets) for 74 yards against the Raiders. He also had four catches (on five targets) in the prior game. The tight end landscape isn't great, but if you’re desperate at the position, Engram is a viable streaming candidate.
ROSTERED: 31%
As always, if you’re in dire need at tight end, Gesicki is an option purely off touchdown potential. The veteran pass catcher hit paydirt in six of the first seven games of the season. He didn't score in Week 9 or 10, though, and this piece is publishing before Monday night's game against the Commanders. But the man clearly has a knack for finding the end zone, and he is catching passes from MVP front-runner Joe Burrow.
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DEFENSES
ROSTERED: 16%
The Giants are easily the best single-week stream on waivers. They’ve logged 11 sacks and five takeaways over the three games since their Week 8 bye and just rocked Jacksonville's high-powered offense on Sunday. But best of all, New York gets the Colts this coming Sunday -- with Anthony Richardson at QB -- in what has been (and should continue to be) one of the best D/ST matchups in fantasy.
ROSTERED: 49%
While San Francisco's defense has been up and down this season, the Seahawks have been quietly friendly to D/STs for fantasy. Their 1.6 giveaways per game are tied for the seventh-most in football. I’d be OK streaming San Francisco against either Sam Darnold (quad/ribs) or Drew Lock next Sunday.
ROSTERED: 39%
The Chargers have cleaned up their giveaways a bit lately, so the Jets only scored 6.0 fantasy points on Sunday, but they did so by recording six sacks. They’re not a particularly viable fantasy defense in any regular matchup, but the Dolphins are not regular: they’ve been one of the softest matchups for D/STs the entire season.
ROSTERED: 36%
Prior to producing a goose egg against the explosive Lions on Sunday -- as expected -- the Bucs had scored 48 fantasy points over their three prior contests. And while Bryce Young and Co. looked better on Sunday against the Ravens, Tampa Bay should quiet their run game and create plenty of opportunities for sacks and takeaways.