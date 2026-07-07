2026-27 National Football League important dates

July 22

At 4:00 p.m., New York time, signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

At 4:00 p.m., New York time, on July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later) signing period ends for unrestricted free agents to whom a "UFA Tender" was made by prior club. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

August 6

If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2026 and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2027 League Year.

August 13-15 - First Preseason Weekend

August 20-23 - Second Preseason Weekend

August 27-29 - Third Preseason Weekend

August 30

Prior to 6:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.

Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.

Clubs are permitted to designate for return a maximum of two players who are placed on an applicable Reserve List during the business day of the final roster reduction. Any such player will immediately count against the club's number of designations, even if the player does not subsequently return to practice.