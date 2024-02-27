 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be family affair

Published: Feb 27, 2024 at 07:24 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

More than 300 prospects are scheduled to appear at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, but it will have a familial feel.

There are slated to be a dozen notable sons of NFL fathers attending the combine, according to NFL Research, along with an assortment of other prospects with NFL relatives.

Among the most prominent are Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison; Southern Miss' Frank Gore Jr., son of Frank Gore -- the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher; USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame legend Jerry Rice; and Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, the son of multi-time All-Pro defensive tackle Kris Jenkins.

Notable prospects with NFL fathers

Table inside Article
Prospect NFL father
RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss RB Frank Gore*
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison*
WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice WR Ed McCaffrey*
WR Brenden Rice, USC WR Jerry Rice*
WR Jordan Whittington, Texas RB Arthur Whittington
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame OT John Alt*
OL Javon Foster, Missouri DL Jerome Foster
OL Drake Nugent, Michigan QB Terry Nugent
DL Jonah Elliss, Utah DL Luther Elliss*
DL Jaylen Harrell, Michigan LB James Harrell
DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan DT Kris Jenkins*
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter*

*Denotes making at least one Pro Bowl

A combine rife with familiar surnames could lead to a memorable 2024 NFL Draft.  

The Common Draft-era high for most players selected in a single draft whose fathers played in the NFL is 11, which was set in 2020. Of the notable sons attending the combine, eight of them have fathers who were Pro Bowlers. The record for most players taken in a single draft whose dads made at least one Pro Bowl is four, which was set in 2011.

The like-father-like-son dynamics aren't the only family ties at the combine.

Table inside Article
Prospect NFL brother
WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice RB Christian McCaffrey
WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M DB Maurice Smith
OL Patrick Paul, Houston OL Chris Paul
DL Jonah Elliss, Utah LB Kaden Elliss
LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State OL Liam Eichenberg
DB Max Melton, Rutgers WR Bo Melton

Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is not only the son of former NFL wideout Ed McCaffrey, but, of course, the brother of current San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.'s father was a Pro Bowl linebacker, but his cousin Terrance Ganaway was also an NFL player.

Table inside Article
Prospect NFL relation
QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee WR Anquan Boldin (cousin)
RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame DL Terrence Fede (cousin)
RB Kendall Milton, Georgia LB Kevin Hardy (uncle)
WR Brenden Rice, USC OT Rick Cunningham (stepfather)
OL Jacob Monk, Duke LB Quincy Monk (uncle)
OL Kingsley Suamataia, BYU OT Penei Sewell (cousin)
DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson CB Michael Ojemudia (cousin)
LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson RB Terrance Ganaway (cousin)
LB Nathaniel Watson, Miss. St. FB Harold Morrow (uncle)
DB Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State CB Nahshon Wright (cousin)
DB Josh Proctor, Ohio State RB Patrick Collins (uncle)

Live drills at the combine, which air on NFL Network, will begin Thursday with defensive linemen and linebackers. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends are in action, followed by quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs Saturday and concluding Sunday with offensive linemen.

It leads to the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Detroit.

Related Content

news

Mike Macdonald on Geno Smith, Drew Lock being part of Seahawks' future: 'That's a tough question'

After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll as a constant in Seattle, the Seahawks' fate is now in the hands of head coach Mike Macdonald, who doesn't have an answer at the moment about Geno Smith and Drew Lock's futures in the quarterback room.
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles: Re-signing Baker Mayfield 'extremely high priority'

Tampa has a plethora of impending free agents, but the priority it would seem, according to head coach Todd Bowles, is bringing back quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had the best season of his career in leading the Bucs to an NFC South title and a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Buccaneers releasing two-time Pro Bowl OLB Shaq Barrett

The Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine to feature historic number of Michigan players

Eighteen Michigan players have been invited to take part in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week. It's the most for any school this year and two more than any college has had at a single combine since at least 2003, per NFL Research.
news

Bears' DJ Moore on QB prospects in draft: 'I still don't think they compare' to Justin Fields right now

As the Bears prepare to take in the pool of quarterback prospects available at the NFL Scouting Combine, wide receiver DJ Moore is steadfast in his belief that Fields remains Chicago's best option.
news

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins on Jets: 'I hate them. All of them.'

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who was involved in a postgame altercation the last time Buffalo played the New York Jets in November, recently made it clear there's still no love lost between the rivals.
news

Sean McDermott is undecided on Bills' defensive play-caller: 'We'll make that decision when we need to'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott promoted linebackers coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator after calling plays himself for the unit last year, but he hasn't decided yet who will hold the clipboard in 2024. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. not expected to do any testing at NFL combine 

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., likely the 2024 NFL Draft's top wide receiver, is not expected to do any testing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Joey Bosa on possibility Jim Harbaugh changes Chargers' fortunes: 'That's an expectation for sure'

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa is a fan of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but while he has expectations that Los Angeles' fortunes should improve, he's ready to take things week by week.
news

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson wants to win two more Super Bowls, hopes 'it's in Denver'

Russell Wilson wants to stay with the Denver Broncos. He would also prefer to play for a team that wants him under center. Those might well be conflicting desires. Above all else, though, Wilson wants to hoist a Lombardi Trophy again.