2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be family affair

More than 300 prospects are scheduled to appear at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, but it will have a familial feel.
There are slated to be a dozen notable sons of NFL fathers attending the combine, according to NFL Research, along with an assortment of other prospects with NFL relatives.
Among the most prominent are Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison; Southern Miss' Frank Gore Jr., son of Frank Gore -- the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher; USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame legend Jerry Rice; and Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, the son of multi-time All-Pro defensive tackle Kris Jenkins.
Notable prospects with NFL fathers
|Prospect
|NFL father
|RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
|RB Frank Gore*
|WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
|WR Marvin Harrison*
|WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
|WR Ed McCaffrey*
|WR Brenden Rice, USC
|WR Jerry Rice*
|WR Jordan Whittington, Texas
|RB Arthur Whittington
|OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame
|OT John Alt*
|OL Javon Foster, Missouri
|DL Jerome Foster
|OL Drake Nugent, Michigan
|QB Terry Nugent
|DL Jonah Elliss, Utah
|DL Luther Elliss*
|DL Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
|LB James Harrell
|DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
|DT Kris Jenkins*
|LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
|LB Jeremiah Trotter*
*Denotes making at least one Pro Bowl
A combine rife with familiar surnames could lead to a memorable 2024 NFL Draft.
The Common Draft-era high for most players selected in a single draft whose fathers played in the NFL is 11, which was set in 2020. Of the notable sons attending the combine, eight of them have fathers who were Pro Bowlers. The record for most players taken in a single draft whose dads made at least one Pro Bowl is four, which was set in 2011.
The like-father-like-son dynamics aren't the only family ties at the combine.
|Prospect
|NFL brother
|WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
|RB Christian McCaffrey
|WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
|DB Maurice Smith
|OL Patrick Paul, Houston
|OL Chris Paul
|DL Jonah Elliss, Utah
|LB Kaden Elliss
|LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
|OL Liam Eichenberg
|DB Max Melton, Rutgers
|WR Bo Melton
Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is not only the son of former NFL wideout Ed McCaffrey, but, of course, the brother of current San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.'s father was a Pro Bowl linebacker, but his cousin Terrance Ganaway was also an NFL player.
|Prospect
|NFL relation
|QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee
|WR Anquan Boldin (cousin)
|RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
|DL Terrence Fede (cousin)
|RB Kendall Milton, Georgia
|LB Kevin Hardy (uncle)
|WR Brenden Rice, USC
|OT Rick Cunningham (stepfather)
|OL Jacob Monk, Duke
|LB Quincy Monk (uncle)
|OL Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
|OT Penei Sewell (cousin)
|DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
|CB Michael Ojemudia (cousin)
|LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson
|RB Terrance Ganaway (cousin)
|LB Nathaniel Watson, Miss. St.
|FB Harold Morrow (uncle)
|DB Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State
|CB Nahshon Wright (cousin)
|DB Josh Proctor, Ohio State
|RB Patrick Collins (uncle)
Live drills at the combine, which air on NFL Network, will begin Thursday with defensive linemen and linebackers. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends are in action, followed by quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs Saturday and concluding Sunday with offensive linemen.
It leads to the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Detroit.