2023 Thanksgiving Day games set viewership record

NEW YORK -- For the second consecutive year, the NFL has set a Thanksgiving Day viewership record.​​

The average viewership (TV+Digital) across all three games -- Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders versus Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers versus Seattle Seahawks -- was 34.1 million, the highest Thanksgiving Day average on record and surpassing the previous record of 33.6 million last year.

The total unduplicated audience across all three games was 133 million, the second-highest Thanksgiving Day total audience on record behind only last year.

The late afternoon game on CBS between the Commanders and Cowboys averaged 41.8 million viewers (TV+Digital), the second most-watched NFL regular season game on record behind only last year's Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and New York Giants.​

The early game on FOX between the Packers and Lions averaged 33.7 million viewers (TV+Digital) -- the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game on record.