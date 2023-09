2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Vikings on Monday night

Hurts’ so-so performance in Week 1 wasn’t a major concern, but how would he look four days later? Up and down. It was a slow start for Hurts, who hit DeVonta Smith on a 54-yard pass on the fifth play, but it was underthrown and could have been a TD. Later, Hurts appeared confused by the Vikings’ faking pressure and dropping into a zone, as he telegraphed his pick to backup safety Theo Jackson . The Eagles eventually found some rhythm throwing the ball, and Hurts only had five incompletions on 23 attempts. But the lack of downfield production -- even with the Smith catch -- has been notable, especially when it comes to targeting A.J. Brown . Some of this is on the offensive line, as the Eagles allowed four sacks. But there also were just missed connections. Hurts hit Brown for a would-be touchdown early in the fourth, but it was called back by a penalty. It also looked like the referees missed a potential pass interference when Hurts went back to Brown the next play for what could have been a score. But so far, all of Brown’s receptions this season have been nine air yards or fewer, per Next Gen Stats, so he and Hurts will have to figure out how to get more downfield connections cooking.