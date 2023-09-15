2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Vikings on Monday night

FULL BOX SCORE﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿









Next Gen stat of the game: Against the blitz on Thursday, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts completed 8 of 11 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown (145.1 passer rating). When the Vikings didn’t blitz, Hurts completed 10 of 12 passes for 40 yards and one INT (45.8 passer rating).





NFL Research: Justin Jefferson and Randy Moss are the only players in NFL history with 5,000 or more career receiving yards before turning 25 years old.



