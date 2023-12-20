2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Saints-Rams on Prime Video



The Saints and Rams meet Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, with both teams playing pretty good football. The Rams have won four of five. The Saints have won two straight comfortably. As it currently stands, the Rams hold the seventh and final playoff spot, while the Saints are the second team out of the mix in the ninth overall position in the conference.





Through 15 weeks, both teams are all square at 7-7 and in desperate need of a victory to get firm up postseason positioning.





For the Rams, there might be slightly more on the line in this game. A loss won’t end their chances, but they can only get in as a wild card, with San Francisco sewing up the NFC West last week. As of Tuesday, Next Gen Stats gave the Rams a 52% chance of making the playoffs heading into the game. A win increases it to 73%, but a loss would knock them down to 15%.





New Orleans can still win its division. The Saints remain even with the Buccaneers, record-wise, in the quest of an NFC South title, although the Bucs currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker prior to their Week 17 meeting in Tampa. Although the Saints currently have a lesser postseason chance (41%) than the Rams, this game carries less relative weight, with a win raising their likelihood to 70% and a loss dropping them to 24%.





Both teams know how fortunate they are to be in this position to fight for the playoffs. The Rams went into their bye at 3-6. The Saints had to win their past two just to have a chance. The winner receives a potentially huge head-to-head tiebreaker in the wild-card race, too.





Quarterbacks ﻿﻿Matthew Stafford﻿﻿ and Derek Carr are trying to will their respective teams into the postseason after each missed out a year ago. The final push begins Thursday.





Here are four things to watch for when the Saints visit the Rams on Thursday night on Prime Video: