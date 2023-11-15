2023 NFL season, Week 11: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Ravens on Prime Video





The playoffs don’t begin for two months, but Thursday’s AFC North matchup certainly feels like a postseason-caliber matchup.





The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road in Week 11 to face their nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens, in a game that will carry major divisional weight and figures to impact the entire AFC playoff picture.





Both teams lost in Week 10 in tense, hard-fought thrillers at home. Each will try to rebound on Thursday night, but the Bengals might be the more desperate of the two.





Cincinnati sit outside of the playoff field at 5-4 following Sunday's loss to the Texans. The Bengals had previously won four straight before to claw out of a 1-3 start to the season, which included a home loss to the Ravens in Week 2.





Lamar Jackson shouldered the load in that first meeting for the banged-up Ravens, who were missing three offensive and defensive starters going into the game and lost wide receiver ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Odell Beckham﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ to an ankle injury during the game. Jackson threw for 237 yards and two scores, while running for 54 of Baltimore’s 178 rushing yards that day.





The Bengals offense was struggling at the time, beset by ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Joe Burrow﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿'s lingering calf injury. He threw a red-zone pick and didn’t lead the offense into the end zone until the late third quarter. Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense would take a few more weeks to get back on track once he fully recovered.





The 7-3 Ravens remain in contention for both the division title and the AFC’s top seed, in spite of their last-second loss the to Browns in Week 10. The Ravens' schedule down the stretch is tough, and a loss Thursday would knock them out of first place.





However, Cincinnati will face an even tougher closing slate, with all eight of its remaining opponents currently at or above .500 and in the playoff hunt.





Here are four things to watch for when the Bengals visit the Ravens on Thursday night on Prime Video:



