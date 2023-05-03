2023 International Player Pathway program announced

The six Nigerian players were discovered via Osi Umenyiora's The Uprise initiative and attended the inaugural NFL Africa talent camp in Ghana last year. They were then invited to the International Combine in London and secured their place on the IPP program.

"To see these fantastic young Nigerian men achieve their dream to be on an NFL roster is incredibly exciting, and I am proud of how each one of them have worked incredibly hard to earn this moment," said Osi Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl champion who was born in the UK to Nigerian parents and who is spearheading football development efforts in Africa. "I cannot wait to see how they develop next season and in the years to come, and know that everyone in Nigeria will be following their progress with pride."

Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle from Australia, and an alumni of the IPP program, shared his words of advice for the eight athletes, adding: "My advice to the players coming into the program would be to enjoy and respect the process. Give it everything you've got. Embrace the opportunity and don't let it go to waste. Hard work will always outlast talent."

The four NFC North clubs and four AFC West clubs will carry these eight players on their roster until the end of training camp. At that time, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member. Clubs also have the opportunity to elevate the player to the active roster during the season.