Around the NFL

2022 Pro Bowl to feature 'Spot and Choose' method, no kickoffs

Published: Feb 02, 2022 at 05:58 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Pro Bowl continues to be an experimental affair.

Rule changes have become a staple of the postseason exhibition, and this year's iteration will be no different. The NFL announced Wednesday there will be no kickoffs in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The winner of the opening coin toss will instead have the option of spotting the ball anywhere on the field while designating direction, or choosing whether to start on offense or defense from the designated spot. Regardless of which privilege is chosen, the team determining the spot must announce the starting field position before the other team can decide whether to play offense or defense. The loser of the toss will have first choice between the two privileges to begin the second half.

The "Spot and Choose" method was proposed to the Competition Committee last year by the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will again featuring a pair of recent rule changes. Following a successful field goal or try attempt, the scoring team can either give Team B the ball at Team B's 25-yard line in a first-and-10 situation, or Team A can keep the ball at its own 25-yard line and face fourth-and-15.

Moreover, a 35/25 second play clock will be used instead of the normal 40/25 second clock. Following an incomplete pass, the game clock will start on the referee's signal outside of the last two minutes of the first half and the last five minutes of the second half.

Related Content

news

Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.
news

Bengals to wear black home uniforms in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will be donning their home black uniforms during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Bears hire Colts DB coach Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears' search for a defensive coordinator has officially come to an end, with the club hiring former Colts assistant Alan Williams to fill the position.
news

Bills expected to hire ex-Panthers OC Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Joe Brady is sticking around for another go in the NFL. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bills are expected to hire the former Panthers offensive coordinator as their new quarterbacks coach.
news

Broncos hire Packers' Justin Outten as offensive coordinator, Vikings' Klint Kubiak as QBs coach

In the wake of Denver's hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, the Broncos added a few more notable names to their revamped offensive staff.
news

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addresses allegations in lawsuit against NFL, three teams

In an interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores spoke publicly for the first time since suing the NFL and three of its teams alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and other forms of racial discrimination.
news

Jalen Hurts to undergo ankle surgery; Eagles QB expected to make full recovery by start of OTAs

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is set to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hurts is expected to make a full recovery by the start of OTAs.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell 'nervous' Saints could hire DC Aaron Glenn as new coach

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is interviewing for the Saints head coaching job Wednesday, leaving Lions head coach Dan Campbell worried about losing his top coordinator.
news

Dan Quinn on return to Cowboys: 'I have unfinished business here'

In Dan Quinn's first comments since his decision last week to return to the Cowboys, the DC told CowboysSI.com that he wants to finish the deal in Dallas before potentially moving on.
news

Washington announces new team name: Washington Commanders

Washington announced Wednesday that its new team name will be the Washington Commanders. 
news

Niners want to get contract extensions for Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa done this offseason

As the San Francisco 49ers turn the page following the season-ending loss to L.A. in the NFC Championship Game, the futures of stars Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa are front and center, with both players in line for contract extensions this offseason.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW