2022 Pro Bowl to feature 'Spot and Choose' method, no kickoffs

The Pro Bowl continues to be an experimental affair.

Rule changes have become a staple of the postseason exhibition, and this year's iteration will be no different. The NFL announced Wednesday there will be no kickoffs in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The winner of the opening coin toss will instead have the option of spotting the ball anywhere on the field while designating direction, or choosing whether to start on offense or defense from the designated spot. Regardless of which privilege is chosen, the team determining the spot must announce the starting field position before the other team can decide whether to play offense or defense. The loser of the toss will have first choice between the two privileges to begin the second half.

The "Spot and Choose" method was proposed to the Competition Committee last year by the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will again featuring a pair of recent rule changes. Following a successful field goal or try attempt, the scoring team can either give Team B the ball at Team B's 25-yard line in a first-and-10 situation, or Team A can keep the ball at its own 25-yard line and face fourth-and-15.