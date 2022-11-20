Around the NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Nov 20, 2022 at 02:00 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday:

  • Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (knee) did not return against Chicago. Tight end Kyle Pitts also suffered a knee injury and did not return.
  • Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) did not return against Carolina.
  • Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa left the game with an ankle injury and did not against Cleveland.
  • Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion) did not return against Atlanta. Quarterback Justin Fields had his left shoulder evaluated by doctors after the game, coach Matt Eberflus said. The team will have an update on his status Wednesday.
  • Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (knee) was ruled out against Buffalo.
  • Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is questionable to return against Las Vegas.
  • Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah entered concussion protocol and was ruled out against the Giants. Center Evan Brown (ankle) was also ruled out.
  • Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) left the game and did not return against New Orleans. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was evaluated for a concussion during the third quarter and also did not return.
  • New England Patriots offensive linemen David Andrews (thigh) was downgraded to out against the Jets. Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious injury that could end his season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that Andrews will undergo more testing to determine the extent of the injury. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) was also ruled out after leaving the game.
  • New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson suffered a knee injury and was ruled out against Detroit in the second quarter. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (neck) and defensive back Fabian Moreau (ribs) were also ruled out. Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano sustained a neck injury and did not return against the Lions.
  • New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (chest) did not return against New England.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) are questionable to return against Cincinnati.

