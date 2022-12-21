2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Jets game on Prime Video





A little less than two years ago this week, the New York Jets were poised to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. At 0-13 entering Week 15 of the 2020 season, the Jets held their own destiny when it came to landing the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and the chance to pick Lawrence, who was viewed as a generational prospect.





Then the Jets won two of their final three games. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who won their first game of the season then lost 15 straight after that, bumped the Jets out of the top slot.





The Jaguars drafted Lawrence. The Jets picked BYU’s Zach Wilson with the second overall pick.





On Thursday, the 6-8 Jaguars and 7-7 Jets -- and their quarterbacks linked by draft status -- will square off in a game that has notable playoff implications.





So it worked out well for both teams? Well, not exactly.





Lawrence has rebounded beautifully from a trying rookie season in which he led the NFL in interceptions. He’s been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL over his past six games, completing 70.4% of his passes for 1,680 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception.





Wilson, however, has been a different story. The Jets benched him following a second poor game against the Patriots in Week 11, starting Mike White. All White did was nearly match Wilson’s passing totals in three games that Wilson accumulated in his previous six starts.





After White was injured in Week 14, Wilson got the start for the Jets in Sunday’s loss to the Lions, beginning well but cooling off considerably late.





Will this be the game Wilson changes the recent narrative that has his Jets future in doubt? Or will Lawrence and the hot Jaguars upstage Wilson?





Here are four things to watch for when the Jets host the Jaguars on Thursday on Prime Video:



