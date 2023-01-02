2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Bengals game on 'Monday Night Football'





Well, we've finally reached the last Monday Night Football matchup of the regular season, and it's a good one.

In Week 17 we get to watch Josh Allen and the 12-3 Buffalo Bills face off against Joe Burrow and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals in a showdown of two teams at the top of the AFC, one of whom was in the Super Bowl last year and the other a preseason favorite to make it to the big game this season.

And both have already punched their ticket to the postseason, meaning this game could be a preview of what's to come if Buffalo and Cincinnati meet again in the playoffs.

This will be the only game in Week 17 between two teams with winning records, and the only game this week between two teams currently in playoff position.

In addition, with Cincinnati having won its last seven games and Buffalo its last six, this will be just the 15th matchup in NFL history of two teams on win streaks of at least six games. The Bengals and Bills' combined 23 wins coming into Monday night are also tied for the most by two teams entering Monday Night Football.

Many are already dubbing this the game of the year before the first snap has even been taken, so let's break down some of the most important storylines and implications of this matchup between two AFC powerhouses.





Here are four things to watch for when the Bengals host the Bills on Monday Night Football: