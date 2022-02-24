2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

When is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine runs from March 1 to March 7.

Where is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the Colts).

Is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine open to the public?

There are free tickets available for fans to watch on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium from March 3 to March 6. Click here to claim a ticket.

How can fans watch the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine beginning March 1:

Seven hours of live coverage of quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on March 3.

Six hours of live coverage of running backs, offensive linemen and special teams from 4 pm. ET to 10 p.m. ET on March 4.

Five hours of live coverage of defensive linemen and linebackers from 4 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET on March 5.

Five hours of live coverage of defensive backs from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on March 6.

Live NFL Network coverage of the 2022 NFL Combine is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app and NFL Network app for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. Visit NFL.com/watch for more information on how to watch.

Who is participating in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL invited a total of 324 prospects to attend the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

What is the purpose of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine allows prospects to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.

What are the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine?

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Notable 40-yard dash times in NFL Scouting Combine history: