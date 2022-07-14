2022 NFL preseason: Details, dates, coverage and more

What is the NFL preseason?

The NFL preseason is a period of games that do not count in the official standings. The primary purpose is for roster evaluation and to help players prepare for the start of the regular season.

When does the NFL preseason start?

The 2022 NFL preseason kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. The remaining teams play their first games the following week.

When does the NFL preseason end?

The 2022 NFL preseason concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28.

How many preseason games does each team play?

Each NFL team plays in three preseason games with the exception of the Raiders and Jaguars, who each play in four preseason games due to their participation in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game.

How many preseason games are there in 2022?

There are 49 total preseason games.

Where can I find the complete 2022 NFL preseason schedule?

The complete 2022 NFL preseason schedule can be found here.

How do I watch the NFL preseason?

NFL Network will air 22 live preseason games this year, including eight Week 1 games starting Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET when the New England Patriots host the New York Giants. Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. For other preseason games, check local listings in your team's market.

How do I buy tickets to preseason games?