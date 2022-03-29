2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 29

Jabrill Peppers has a new home.
The former Giants and Browns safety is signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
It shouldn't be much of a surprise that a multitalented defender who played for former Giants coach Joe Judge (a product of the Bill Belichick coaching tree) is heading to New England, where Belichick values these types of players even more than most. Peppers can play a role in special teams as well as at safety, where he has the athleticism to play in the box and cover slot receivers. That type of versatility once launched Peppers up draft boards into the first round, and makes Peppers an ideal fit with the Patriots in 2022.
Peppers is also coming off a torn ACL that limited him to just six games in the 2021 season, his third campaign with New York. The former first-round pick of the Browns will continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Patriots, with whom Peppers will hope to carve out a valuable role.
Roster moves
- The Houston Texans signed defensive back Terrence Brooks.
- The New Orleans Saints signing quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $3 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
- The New York Jets released kicker Matt Ammendola.