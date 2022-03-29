2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 29

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that a multitalented defender who played for former Giants coach Joe Judge (a product of the Bill Belichick coaching tree) is heading to New England, where Belichick values these types of players even more than most. Peppers can play a role in special teams as well as at safety, where he has the athleticism to play in the box and cover slot receivers. That type of versatility once launched Peppers up draft boards into the first round, and makes Peppers an ideal fit with the Patriots in 2022.