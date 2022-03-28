2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 28

Tre'Quan Smith is staying in the Big Easy.
The receiver is returning to the Saints on a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $2 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Smith can earn up to more than $10 million when including all incentives in the deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Smith has maintained a steady, supplementary role in New Orleans' offense since the 2018 season, catching an average of 28 passes per season with a single-season high of 34. He's never broken 500 receiving yards, but has caught five touchdown passes in two separate seasons.
With Jameis Winston back in the fold after re-signing with the Saints and Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway on the roster, retaining Smith gives New Orleans a solid trio of receivers with whom Winston can work in 2022. At an average of just $3 million with a maximum of $5 million per year, Smith is returning at an affordable rate to a Saints team that has again completed a significant set of salary-cap gymnastics, going from $76 million over the cap to $22.4 million under it prior to Smith's signing.
New Orleans will still need to determine who will replace the departed Terron Armstead at left tackle, but the Saints at least know who will fill out the top three spots in their receiving corps.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals signed former Giants guard Will Hernandez.
- The Buffalo Bills re-signed guard Ike Boettger to a one-year contract. The Bills will match the Bears' four-year, restricted free-agent offer sheet for offensive tackle Ryan Bates, per Rapoport.
- The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed wideout Stanley Morgan to a two-year contract.
- The Denver Broncos signed offensive lineman Billy Turner to a one-year contract.
- The Detroit Lions signed tight end Garrett Griffin.
- The Kansas City Chiefs signed safety Deon Bush.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed offensive tackle Josh Wells and long snapper Zach Triner.