2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 28

Tre'Quan Smith is staying in the Big Easy.

The receiver is returning to the Saints on a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $2 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Smith can earn up to more than $10 million when including all incentives in the deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Smith has maintained a steady, supplementary role in New Orleans' offense since the 2018 season, catching an average of 28 passes per season with a single-season high of 34. He's never broken 500 receiving yards, but has caught five touchdown passes in two separate seasons.

With ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ back in the fold after re-signing with the Saints and Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway on the roster, retaining Smith gives New Orleans a solid trio of receivers with whom Winston can work in 2022. At an average of just $3 million with a maximum of $5 million per year, Smith is returning at an affordable rate to a Saints team that has again completed a significant set of salary-cap gymnastics, going from $76 million over the cap to $22.4 million under it prior to Smith's signing.