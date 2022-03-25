2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Around the NFL

Go ahead, call it a comeback.

Linebacker ﻿Jarrad Davis﻿ is returning to the Detroit Lions. The team announced it has signed the unrestricted free agent on Friday.

Davis began his NFL career with the Lions by way of a 2017 first-round pick spent on him and played his first four seasons in Detroit, recording 305 tackles (19 for loss), 10.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and one interception between 2017 and 2020. The Lions declined to pick up his fifth-year option and his playing time dwindled in his final season in the Motor City, leading Davis to sign with the Jets in 2021.

After just nine games played (five starts) in New York, Davis is headed back to Michigan, where he'll join a franchise that might look rather different than the one he left after the 2020 season. Dan Campbell enters his second year as Lions head coach, and ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ has been gone for nearly a full calendar year.

Davis will return to a Lions defense that differs in system. Instead of manning the traditional middle linebacker position, Davis should be expected to fill one of two inside linebacker spots, though the significance of his role remains to be seen.

Roster moves

  • The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year deal, the team announced.
  • The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of quarterback ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿.
  • The Houston Texans announced Friday they have signed running back Royce Freeman and fullback Andy Janovich﻿.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are signing linebacker ﻿Jermaine Carter﻿, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Carter spent his previous four seasons with the Panthers and started all 17 games in 2021 for Carolina, tallying a career-high 88 tackles.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed offensive lineman ﻿Jermaine Eluemunor﻿, waived safety Jordan Brown, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson and offensive tackle William Sweet and released safety ﻿Natrell Jamerson﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Javon Wims﻿.
  • The Minnesota Vikings are signing former Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan﻿, per Rapoport. Sullivan started 10 games for Green Bay last season.
  • The New Orleans Saints signed former Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen to a one-year deal, per Rapoport.
  • The New York Giants agreed to terms with receiver/returner Richie James on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday they have signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract.
  • The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback ﻿Darqueze Dennard﻿, the team announced. Dennard was a 2014 first-round pick of the Bengals.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing offensive lineman Fred Johnson to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Johnson was re-signed and quickly waived by the Bengals this week. Johnson spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati.
  • The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms with linebacker Ola Adeniyi on a one-year deal.

