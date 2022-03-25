2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Go ahead, call it a comeback.

Linebacker ﻿Jarrad Davis﻿ is returning to the Detroit Lions. The team announced it has signed the unrestricted free agent on Friday.

Davis began his NFL career with the Lions by way of a 2017 first-round pick spent on him and played his first four seasons in Detroit, recording 305 tackles (19 for loss), 10.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and one interception between 2017 and 2020. The Lions declined to pick up his fifth-year option and his playing time dwindled in his final season in the Motor City, leading Davis to sign with the Jets in 2021.

After just nine games played (five starts) in New York, Davis is headed back to Michigan, where he'll join a franchise that might look rather different than the one he left after the 2020 season. Dan Campbell enters his second year as Lions head coach, and ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ has been gone for nearly a full calendar year.