2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 15 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 42%





Oh my heavens. If any of you had “39 fantasy points by Evan Engram” on your bingo card, congratulations. For the rest of us, what in the name of Marcedes Lewis was that?! Engram hauled in 11 of 15 targets for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Titans on Sunday, a performance so monstrous, it catapulted him into FOURTH among tight ends in total fantasy points this season (behind only Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson). Can I get a “sheeeeesh” in the comments? It’s probably fair to assume we don’t get another one of those in the fantasy playoffs, but better safe (and in your lineup) than sorry (and in your opponents’ lineup). And Engram can provide reasonable production at an unreasonable position, even if it’s not 39 points next time.