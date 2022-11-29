2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 13 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 8%





We’re kicking off the wide receivers with another Jaguar and another regular of the Waiver Wire column. Jones has popped up at least a few times in these articles, but after inconsistency over the middle of the season, his rostership is below 10%. However, that will be until Tuesday night, when you all add him! After having eight catches for 68 yards on 10 targets in Week 10 before the bye, Jones absolutely exploded on Sunday to the tune of 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets. This performance did come in a back-and-forth scorefest with the Ravens (whose defense has struggled against wideouts), but guess what? The Jags get the Lions and Titans over the next two weeks, who are both among the top five juiciest matchups for wide receivers so far this season. Jones does play on a somewhat crowded depth chart where Christian Kirk or Marvin Jones can eclipse him in a given week. Although, in good matchups, I’m happy to start more than one of them -- and Jones should be in the start column more often than not.