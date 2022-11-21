2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 12 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 14%





I don’t have a lot of names for those of you seeking tight end help ... just one, in fact. But Johnson might just be good enough to carry this week’s “list” on his own. With yet another score on Sunday, Johnson has now racked up five TDs over the last five weeks. And as meager as this will sound, he also has 40+ receiving yards in four of his last six games. Believe it or not, his 59 fantasy points since Week 6 is good for third among tight ends (behind Travis Kelce and Cole Kmet). It might seem flukey -- OK it probably is -- but it’s less flukey than anything else available ... and a good amount of what’s already rostered. If you’re not going to trade the farm for Travis Kelce, you might as well add Johnson and cross your fingers.