2022 NFL Draft Day 1 opening festivities take stage Thursday, April 28

LAS VEGAS -- The NFL announced today the Day One festivities to take place as part of the 2022 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28.

To kick off the celebrations, attending prospects will walk the NFL Draft Red Carpet presented by Gillette Labs, constructed within the Fountains of Bellagio. The NFL Draft Red Carpet will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET and portions will be televised as part of NFL Network's NFL Draft Kickoff show. Melissa Stark and Michael Irvin will anchor NFL Network's Red Carpet coverage and interview prospects as they begin their Draft Night journey.

The Academy Singers will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing live from the Red Carpet Stage. The Academy Singers are the premiere chamber choir from the 12-time Grammy award-winning Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Musical prodigious savant, Kodi Lee will sing the national anthem from the Draft Theater as part of opening festivities. Kodi is a blind and autistic musician and became an instant phenomenon when his America's Got Talent Season 14 audition earned him the Golden Buzzer where he ultimately went on to win the season. Kodi is currently performing in America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE.

The Joint Service Color Guard will support the national anthem and opening ceremony by carrying the United States and service flags. The team is comprised of ten service members from each branch of the military.

In addition, Magician Mat Franco will put on a show at the Draft Theater at approximately 8 p.m. ET. Mat was the first magician to ever win America's Got Talent and is currently a headliner at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas.

Local Vegas group, David Perrico & The Raiders House Band will serve as the House Band at the Draft Theater and will provide entertainment in between Draft selections on during each day of the Draft.

In addition, and new this year, the Draft Red Carpet Stage presented by Gillette Labs will host exciting local Las Vegas acts throughout all three days of the Draft.

Following the attending prospects walking the Red Carpet, performances on the Red Carpet Stage on Day One will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET and include:

Absinthe

Jabbawockeez

Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil

At the conclusion of each day of the Draft, the NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light. Concert viewing is on a first-come first-served basis and standing room only. Headliners will be announced in the coming days.

The league previously announced that the NFL Draft Experience, the NFL's interactive football theme park, will be free and open to the public all three days of the Draft (April 28-30). The NFL Draft Experience and Draft Theater will be located behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

For free entry to Draft Experience, fans are required to register for NFL OnePass at NFL.com/OnePass. Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to play games at Draft Experience, receive digital content and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Draft Experience hours of operation:

Thursday, April 28: 3 p.m. -- 12 a.m. ET (post-concert)

Friday, April 29: 3 p.m. -- 12 a.m. ET (post-concert)

Saturday, April 30: 11 a.m. -- 9 p.m. ET (post-concert)

As part of Draft Experience, fans will also be able to view the Draft Theater where prospects will take the stage to celebrate being selected to their new team. General fan viewing will be on a first-come first-served basis and is standing room only. The Draft will also be broadcast on multiple screens throughout the event site.

The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning --

Thursday, April 28 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 30 Noon ET