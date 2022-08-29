2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic to air live on NFL Network on Sunday, Sept. 4

Live football returns to NFL Network this weekend!

On Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network broadcasts the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic featuring Central State University vs. Winston-Salem State University at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Play-by-play announcer Steve Wyche, and analysts Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks are on the call for NFL Network, joined by Cameron Wolfe on the sidelines. Additionally, NFL Network will air the entire halftime performances from both school bands -- Central State's Invincible Marching Marauders and Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound -- live.

Click here for additional information on the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic and the week's events.

Editions of NFL Total Access air Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network with Mike Yam, Maurice Jones-Drew and Jim Trotter.

