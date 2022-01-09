Ravens RB Devonta Freeman injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 18's Sunday games

- Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (rib) and receiver Tylan Wallace (thigh) are questionable to return against Pittsburgh.
- Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were ruled out against Cleveland. Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III suffered an ankle injury.
- Cleveland Browns receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (leg) were ruled out against Cincinnati.
- Detroit Lions center Evan Brown injured his ankle against Green Bay.
- Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and cornerback Chandon Sullivan (knee) exited early against Detroit.
- Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) and cornerback A.J. Moore (shoulder) exited early against Tennessee.
- New England Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) was added to the injury report and will be inactive against the Dolphins.
- New York Giants guard Will Hernandez was ruled out against Washington with an ankle injury.
- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson suffered a torn ACL against Dallas, an MRI revealed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle breaks rookie receptions record
Rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle etched his name in the history books after notching his 102nd reception on Sunday.
Titans clinch home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs
The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage on the strength of their victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't attend season finale vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has contracted COVID-19 and will not be in attendance at his team's Week 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.
Notable NFL, team records set in Week 18 of 2021 season
Records are meant to be broken, and several were in Week 18 of the 2021 season. Here is a list of new marks that were set in the final week of the regular season.
Steelers' T.J. Watt ties Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's single-season sack record
On Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt capped a stellar 2021 campaign by tying Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's sack record of 22.5 to join him as the NFL's single-season sack king.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 18 NFL games
The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
Broncos fire HC Vic Fangio after three seasons
After three seasons in which the Broncos failed to make the postseason, head coach Vic Fangio is out. The Denver coach was fired Sunday following a third consecutive losing campaign.
Lions, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn parting ways after one season
Anthony Lynn is out in Detroit after just one season with the club. The two sides are expected to part ways following the Lions regular-season finale against the Packers.
Injury roundup: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) expected to start vs. Rams
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb but is expected to start in Week 18 versus the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's single-season TD pass record in Cowboys' win over Eagles
After tossing 37 TDs passes in the 2021 season, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's comeback season has officially earned a place in the franchise's record books.