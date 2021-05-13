2021 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Seattle Seahawks fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, Week 5, Oct. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

There will be no love lost in Seattle, after its 2020 campaign ended on its home field at the hands of the Rams. The Seahawks are defending NFC West champs, but most conversation about the division has centered on their three biggest foes. Seattle isn't even the favorite. That designation belongs to L.A., which boasts a defense that befuddled Russell Wilson three times last year and an MVP contender of its own at quarterback. Of course, a packed Lumen Field remains one of the biggest home field advantages in football, if not all of sports. The 12s will be seeking revenge against the Rams just as much as the Seahawks are.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, Week 10, Nov. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

This would be the ninth rodeo between Wilson and Aaron Rodgers﻿, and they've split the previous ones, including a pair in the postseason. Will this be their final encounter with their respective franchises? It's not implausible after an offseason in which both seem to have reached a career crossroads. While Wilson's discontent has apparently subsided amid upgrades to Seattle's offensive line, Rodgers remains a bit of a mystery. The recent drama surrounding both QBs has largely overshadowed the fact their teams were two of the best in the NFC last year. Neither will ultimately be satisfied unless they win another Super Bowl.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6, Oct. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

There's some fun history here. These clubs squared off quite a bit when Seattle was still in the AFC and surprisingly held the edge from that era. Pittsburgh got its payback in Super Bowl XL, which was competitive if not compelling. Unfortunately, Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger﻿, two of the most elusive QBs in NFL history, have gone head-to-head just twice, and Big Ben exited one of those games early. They're unlikely to find themselves in a shootout this time around. The Steelers again boasted one of the league's top defenses last year, and the Seahawks vastly improved down the stretch. Moreover, Seattle is seemingly looking to re-establish its rushing attack this year and Pittsburgh is seeking more balance with the addition of first-round pick Najee Harris﻿. This throwback matchup could present an old school aesthetic in 2021.

Check out the full Seahawks schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Oct. 25 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 31 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 -- BYE

Nov. 14 at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 at Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Dec. 12 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 26 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 2 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD