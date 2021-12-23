2021 NFL playoffs: Five contenders with the most difficult paths to the postseason

Remaining schedule:





With matchups at Lambeau and Heinz Field before their season finale at home vs. the Bengals, the Browns, who essentially must win out and get a lot of help from others to earn a spot, have the steepest road remaining. In my models, the Ravens fall to the Bengals this Sunday in 53.6 percent of simulations, an outcome Browns fans should be cheering for. If that happens, and the Browns are able to upset the Packers, Cleveland more than doubles its playoff chances (to 45.1%).





One way the Browns could surprise on Christmas Day is by bringing the heat. Aaron Rodgers has a 75.2-point drop in passer rating when under pressure vs. not, which is the largest differential in the NFL this season, per NGS. Just look at the numbers:

Under Pressure: 25 of 72, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 47.5 passer rating

25 of 72, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 47.5 passer rating No pressure: 274 of 369, 28 TDs, 2 INTs, 122.7 passer rating





Now, Rodgers hasn't faced much pressure over the course of the season, with his 21.2% rate the fifth-lowest in the league. And the Browns as a whole only bring pressure at a 27% rate, which ranks 17th. So it'll be up to DPOY-candidate Myles Garrett, who has generated 56 pressures on the year (5th most overall), to keep Rodgers uncomfortable all game long.