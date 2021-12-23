Game Theory

2021 NFL playoffs: Five contenders with the most difficult paths to the postseason

Published: Dec 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Cynthia-Frelund_1400x1000
Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.

As always, let me know if your eye test is picking up on something interesting, or if there's a stat/trend you'd like me to take a deeper look at. You can hit me up on Twitter @CFrelund. As with any great analytics department, the more collaborative this is, the more value we can create.

With all but one of the 14 playoff spots up for grabs through 15 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, I decided to take a deeper dive into the remaining schedules of the teams that still have realistic playoff hopes -- at least a 20% chance of clinching a spot -- to find the five most difficult paths to the playoffs. I've also identified those teams' playoff probabilities, which are based on 300,000 simulations of each game left in the season entering Week 16.

NOTE: The odds for each team to win its division cited below are provided by Caesars, current as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Prob.
21.4%
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
ML: N/A · 7-7-0

Remaining schedule:


With matchups at Lambeau and Heinz Field before their season finale at home vs. the Bengals, the Browns, who essentially must win out and get a lot of help from others to earn a spot, have the steepest road remaining. In my models, the Ravens fall to the Bengals this Sunday in 53.6 percent of simulations, an outcome Browns fans should be cheering for. If that happens, and the Browns are able to upset the Packers, Cleveland more than doubles its playoff chances (to 45.1%).


One way the Browns could surprise on Christmas Day is by bringing the heat. Aaron Rodgers has a 75.2-point drop in passer rating when under pressure vs. not, which is the largest differential in the NFL this season, per NGS. Just look at the numbers:

  • Under Pressure: 25 of 72, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 47.5 passer rating
  • No pressure: 274 of 369, 28 TDs, 2 INTs, 122.7 passer rating


Now, Rodgers hasn't faced much pressure over the course of the season, with his 21.2% rate the fifth-lowest in the league. And the Browns as a whole only bring pressure at a 27% rate, which ranks 17th. So it'll be up to DPOY-candidate Myles Garrett, who has generated 56 pressures on the year (5th most overall), to keep Rodgers uncomfortable all game long.

Prob.
27%
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
ML: N/A · 7-7-0

Remaining schedule:


Isolating each one of these schedules isn’t perfectly fair given that we’ve seen lots of upsets and low-probability outcomes this season, but one of the most dramatic swings left for a team’s odds happens in this week’s tilt with the Rams, when the Vikings' playoff chances can increase to more than 40% with a win or drop below 6% with a loss. Then next week’s matchup with the Packers, who will be looking to secure the NFC's first-round bye, makes it two games in a row in which the Vikings' win probability is less than 46.7%. Should Minnesota complete both upsets, they'll then have a prime opportunity to reach double-digit wins in Week 18 against the Bears (favored in 55.5% of simulations.)


If the Vikings are going to make the playoffs, they’ll have to improve upon their 25.8% defensive pressure rate (ranks 24th in the NFL, per NGS), and keep Justin Jefferson in the best situations to remain efficient. Jefferson leads the NFL with 48 receptions and 1,045 yards on passes of 10-plus air yards.

Prob.
59.5%
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
ML: -115 · 8-6

Remaining schedule:

 

The Ravens' closest projection is currently against the Steelers in the season finale ... where they win in just 51.1 percent of simulations. It’s worth noting that if Lamar Jackson or several other players (like Marlon Humphrey who is on IR) were healthy and back in the lineup that projection would be higher. In Sunday's matchup in Cincinnati, the Ravens win in just 45 percent of simulations, and that number is even lower next week against the Rams. To stay alive in the fiercely competitive AFC playoff race, including recapturing the AFC North lead, Baltimore essentially has to win this weekend.

So how can they do that? By connecting on big plays. Jackson completed 56.3 percent of his passes of 10-plus air yards from Weeks 1-7, generating seven TDs against three INTs as the Ravens sprinted out to a 5-2 start. However, in the five games Lamar's started since the team's Week 8 bye, his percentage has fallen to 38.3, while his TD-to-INT ratio has worsened to 5:4. Baltimore won just two of those matchups.

Prob.
62.4%
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
ML: -105 · 8-6

Remaining schedule:


As mentioned above, this week’s Ravens tilt is very likely to determine the king of the AFC North. Currently, my models project Cincinnati to be that winner, with the Bengals' probability to claim the division at 39.1% -- the highest among any of the four North teams. In fact, despite the challenging road ahead, my models project the Bengals' most likely final to record to be 10-7, with their lone remaining loss coming against the Chiefs in two weeks. Two reasons to believe in the Bengals: Joe Burrow, who's thrown more deep TD passes (10) than any other QB this season, and Trey Hendrickson, who leads the NFL in defensive pressures (67).

Prob.
79.9%
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
ML: -600 · 8-6-0

Remaining schedule:


The Niners have two tight games remaining: This week against the Titans, where they only win in 52 percent of simulations; and, Week 18 against the Rams, where they win in only 47.2 percent of simulations. They are heavy favorites in Week 17 against Houston in my models. If the 49ers win on 'TNF', they make the playoffs in 88.8 percent of my simulations. If not, 72.3. After overcoming early-season injuries, the Niners have essentially put themselves in the driver’s seat to the postseason.


The 49ers exemplify how and why slot receivers are such a big deal. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel both rank in the top five in yards per target, yards per reception and yards after the catch over expected from the slot alignment. Samuel also leads the NFL with +269 yards after the catch -- 71 more than second-ranked Ja'Marr Chase. The productivity in the ground game, a stout defensive front and excellent slot play have combined to shift the 49ers' odds up dramatically.

Follow Cynthia Frelund on Twitter.

Visit ResponsiblePlay.org to learn more about responsible betting.

Related Content

news

Predicting AFC division winners, playoff teams at quarter pole: Ravens take North, Chiefs best in West

With the NFL season reaching the quarter pole, analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projections for which AFC teams will make the playoffs. Who'll come out on top in the highly competitive AFC North?
news

Six most impactful games left in 2021 NFL season: Sunday's 49ers-Bengals bout looms large

As we hit the home stretch of the regular season, which remaining games figure to have the biggest impact on the playoff race? Cynthia Frelund spotlights six showdowns, including this Sunday's bout between the Bengals and 49ers.
news

Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders

Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.
news

Two bubble teams that WILL make NFL playoffs; projections I like/dislike for Week 12

As we approach December, playoff races in the AFC and NFC remain wide open. With that in mind, Cynthia Frelund identifies one bubble team from each conference that projects as postseason material.
news

Does Michael Gallup take the Cowboys' offense to an even scarier level? Plus, my upset pick for Week 11

Is Michael Gallup the hidden key to unlocking Dallas' full offensive potential? Cynthia Frelund provides some scary intel for the rest of the NFL. Plus, an upset pick for Week 11 and more.
news

2021 NFL midseason win-total projections: Chiefs make playoffs; Cardinals in line for top seed

Halfway through the 2021 NFL season, Cynthia Frelund projects win totals for all 32 teams. Can Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs make the playoffs? Will Kliff Kingsbury's Cardinals dominate the NFC?
news

NFL trade grades: Assessing six moves made ahead of the 2021 deadline

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund assesses six moves made ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline. Which team earned the higher grade in the Von Miller deal: Broncos or Rams? The answer might surprise you ...
news

Three strong potential trade fits; plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 8

If Marlon Mack is traded, there's one team he'd give a real boost to. Cynthia Frelund identifies three strong potential trade fits. Plus, an upset pick for Week 8 and the forecast on a few notable player projections.
news

Why NFL teams are rethinking fourth down; plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 7

Fourth down used to be punters' paradise, but not in 2021! Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund digs into the emerging "GO FOR IT!" mindset across the NFL. Plus, an upset pick for Week 7 and the forecast on a few notable player projections.
news

Time to worry about the 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs? Plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 6

With the Chiefs sitting in the AFC West cellar at 2-3, is it time to worry about the back-to-back AFC champions? Cynthia Frelund digs into Kansas City's slow start. Plus, an upset pick for Sunday and more.
news

NFL contenders and pretenders: Projecting the playoff fates of all seven 2-2 teams

Will Washington and Ron Rivera rise to make the playoffs? Are Sean Payton's Saints bound to miss out? Cynthia Frelund sorts the seven 2-2 teams into contenders and pretenders.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW