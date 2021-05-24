2021 NFL Organized Team Activity primer: Key information, dates for OTAs

Published: May 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Around the NFL Staff

As we inch closer and closer to one of the biggest seasons in NFL history, teams are beginning to ramp up their preparation. The following guideline provides a breakdown of what to expect during OTAs over the next couple weeks.

What are OTAs?

Organized team practice activities, or "OTAs," are in-person meetings and classroom instruction designed to help players improve during the offseason. This period, also known as Phase Three, lasts for a total of 10 days. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. These sessions are subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols.

When do OTAs start?

Either May 24 or May 25 (see below for a complete list of dates).

Are OTAs mandatory?

No, participation in OTAs is voluntary for players.

Can fans attend?

No. OTAs are not open to the general public.

OTA dates for all 32 NFL teams

Table inside Article
Team Dates
Arizona Cardinals May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10
Atlanta Falcons May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17
Baltimore Ravens May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Buffalo Bills May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Carolina Panthers May 24-25, May 27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Chicago Bears June 1-3, June 7-10
Cincinnati Bengals May 24-26, June 1-3, June 7-10
Cleveland Browns May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Dallas Cowboys May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4
Denver Broncos May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Detroit Lions May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17
Green Bay Packers May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 14-15, June 17
Houston Texans May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Indianapolis Colts May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10
Jacksonville Jaguars May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10
Kansas City Chiefs May 25-27, June 1-3, June 8-11
Las Vegas Raiders May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Los Angeles Chargers May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 7-8, June 10
Los Angeles Rams May 24-27, June 1-3
Miami Dolphins May 24-26, June 1-3, June 7-8, June 10
Minnesota Vikings May 24-26, June 1-3, June 8-11
New England Patriots May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
New Orleans Saints May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
New York Giants May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 14-15
New York Jets May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Philadelphia Eagles May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17
Pittsburgh Steelers May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
San Francisco 49ers May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10
Seattle Seahawks May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers May 25-27, June 1-3, June 14-17
Tennessee Titans May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10
Washington Football Team May 25-27, June 1-3, June 8-10

