2021 NFL Organized Team Activity primer: Key information, dates for OTAs

As we inch closer and closer to one of the biggest seasons in NFL history, teams are beginning to ramp up their preparation. The following guideline provides a breakdown of what to expect during OTAs over the next couple weeks.

What are OTAs?

Organized team practice activities, or "OTAs," are in-person meetings and classroom instruction designed to help players improve during the offseason. This period, also known as Phase Three, lasts for a total of 10 days. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. These sessions are subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols.

When do OTAs start?

Either May 24 or May 25 (see below for a complete list of dates).

Are OTAs mandatory?

No, participation in OTAs is voluntary for players.

Can fans attend?