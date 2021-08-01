2021 NFL London Games - Ticket Update

After the unprecedented events of the last 18 months, we can't wait to welcome fans back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for live NFL action on 10th and 17th October. We know you are as excited as we are, so here are the ticket sales windows for the return of the NFL London Games. Information on all pricing will be released on Thursday 5th August and details on how to purchase will be sent 24 hours prior to each sales window