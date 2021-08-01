2021 NFL London Games - Ticket Update

After the unprecedented events of the last 18 months, we can't wait to welcome fans back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for live NFL action on 10th and 17th October. We know you are as excited as we are, so here are the ticket sales windows for the return of the NFL London Games. Information on all pricing will be released on Thursday 5th August and details on how to purchase will be sent 24 hours prior to each sales window
- Premium ticket packages will be available from 10am on Tuesday 10th August, with prices ranging from £259 - £799
- NFL Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Season Ticket holders will be able to renew their season tickets from 10am on Thursday 12th August until 10am on Monday 16th August
- NFL Wembley Stadium Season Ticket holders will able to purchase Single Game Tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 10am on Wednesday 18th August until 5pm on Friday 20th August
- General Single Game Ticket Sales will take place from 10am on Wednesday 25th August
General ticket prices will range from £60 - £137 and a pricing map will be made available before the sales windows begin. Keep an eye on our website and social channels for more ticket updates in the coming weeks.
Current Government and National Football League guidelines allow us to sell to full capacity for 2021 London Games. However, should a change in policy prior to the games in October result in a reduction in capacity we may need to cancel tickets and issue refunds to meet new directives. All ticketholders must adhere to NFL and Government Covid/Vaccine/Testing guidelines at the time of the Game otherwise entry to the Stadium will be refused.
If you require a wheelchair space or ambulant seating at the 2021 NFL London Games, please register your interest in purchasing these tickets here. Please note, submitting this form does not guarantee tickets.
To stay up-to-date with the latest 2021 NFL London Games ticketing news, make sure you sign up here.