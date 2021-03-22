2021 NFL free agency: Worst contracts given out so far

﻿Joe Thuney signing with the Chiefs: This isn't about Thuney, who is clearly a quality guard. It's about value and need and, maybe, using free agency as an emotional rebound after a devastating Super Bowl loss. In a year of relatively low prices on the market, Thuney earned more guaranteed money ($50.9 million) than Trent Williams ($45.1 million) or any other free agent available. The history of guards changing places in free agency and proceeding to earn their money is spotty. While this is true at most positions, guards still rely on teammates and coaches so much that even a good one can get lost without the right support.

Part of my reasoning for listing Thuney here is that the Chiefs have done a laudable job coaching up and finding bargains at the position in the last five years. They paid for tackles, had big misses and some hits at guard and rode that to one of the best offenses in the league. When the tackles were injured this year, it all fell apart. But while the Chiefs' general approach to pay on the edges made sense, Thuney's signing this offseason only seemed to prevent the Chiefs from going the extra mile in their pursuit of Williams, who ended up sticking in San Francisco.

The Davises landing in New York: The wide receiver market was seemingly depressed for everyone but Corey Davis and Nelson Agholor﻿. I'd rather have JuJu Smith-Schuster or Will Fuller than Davis, whose draft profile coming out of college likely helped the former first-rounder get far more guaranteed money ($27 million) than the others. (Even Agholor got "only" $16 million guaranteed.)

Davis was rock solid with the Titans in 2020, but he could still be taken out of games as a second or third option. He makes this list primarily because of his first three seasons, when he too rarely popped on tape.