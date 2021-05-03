2021 NFL Draft: Micah Parsons-Cowboys, Najee Harris-Steelers among five favorite picks

The Steelers' offense hasn't been the same since Le'Veon Bell's departure. However, that should change with Harris' arrival. The Alabama standout is a mix of Matt Forte and Bell, with a game that could enable him to thrive as an RB1/WR2 in Pittsburgh. Harris' combination of power running skills and soft hands makes him a rare find at the position as an ultra-versatile playmaker from the backfield. He should immediately alleviate some of the pressure on Ben Roethlisberger to carry the offense as a reliable runner between the tackles with pass-catching skills to turn screens, check downs and quick routes into big plays on the perimeter.