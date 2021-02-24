2021 Legends Impact Grant recipients announced

Published: Feb 24, 2021 at 01:54 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL on Wednesday announced its recipients of the 2021 Legends Impact Grant, which recognizes the outstanding and ongoing philanthropic efforts of NFL Legends.

Twan Russell, Harry Sydney and Chris Long were selected as the winners, and were awarded $50,000, $40,000, and $30,000, respectively for their foundations.

"NFL Legends continue to positively impact their communities each and every day," NFL vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation Alexia Gallagher said. "We are proud of their philanthropic endeavors and on-going efforts to create meaningful change."

The Russell Education Foundation provides afterschool and summer services to low-income students in South Florida.

Sydney's My Brother's Keeper initiative is a male-mentoring program in Green Bay, Wis. aimed toward assisting individuals dealing with life hardships.

The Chris Long Foundation involves programs focused around clean water, military appreciation, homelessness and youth.

The league's four-year-old award is a component of the NFL Foundation's Player Foundation Grant initiative and supports NFL Legends' commitment to bettering their communities. The winners were selected by a panel of the NFL Legends Community: Warrick Dunn, Chad Pennington, Will Shields, Troy Vincent and Leonard Wheeler.

Related Content

news

49ers GM John Lynch confident in Jimmy Garoppolo as San Francisco's QB if healthy

When asked if there was any doubt ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ would be the 49ers' starter if his health was guaranteed, general manager John Lynch offered zero doubt in the QB's abilities.
news

Titans, Colts, Jaguars make joint donation toward winter storm recovery efforts in Houston

The Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they are partnering to make a joint $100,000 donation toward the city of Houston.
news

Marcus Mariota trade market has dried up significantly

Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota appeared headed towards being the latest QB to get traded this offseason. Ian Rapoport reports that the trade market has "dried up significantly" in recent days due to the incentives in Mariota's contract.
news

NFL announces Legends Impact Grant recipients

​Three players -- Twan Russell, Harry Sydney and Chris Long -- were awarded additional funding for their non-profit foundations​.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW