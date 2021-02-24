2021 Legends Impact Grant recipients announced

The NFL on Wednesday announced its recipients of the 2021 Legends Impact Grant, which recognizes the outstanding and ongoing philanthropic efforts of NFL Legends.

Twan Russell, Harry Sydney and Chris Long were selected as the winners, and were awarded $50,000, $40,000, and $30,000, respectively for their foundations.

"NFL Legends continue to positively impact their communities each and every day," NFL vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation Alexia Gallagher said. "We are proud of their philanthropic endeavors and on-going efforts to create meaningful change."

The Russell Education Foundation provides afterschool and summer services to low-income students in South Florida.

Sydney's My Brother's Keeper initiative is a male-mentoring program in Green Bay, Wis. aimed toward assisting individuals dealing with life hardships.

The Chris Long Foundation involves programs focused around clean water, military appreciation, homelessness and youth.