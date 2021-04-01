2021 Competition Committee and Club Playing Rules Proposals

Published: Apr 01, 2021 at 10:17 AM

During upcoming owners' meetings, clubs will vote on the following proposed rules changes. All proposals must be approved by 75% (24) of the owners to be adopted. NFL clubs will consider and vote on the following Competition Committee and club-submitted proposals.

Competition Committee Rules Proposals

  1. By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 16, to eliminate overtime in the preseason.
  2. By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 3, for one year only, to establish a maximum number of players in the setup zone.
  3. By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 12, Section 2, Article 4, to expand the prohibition on blocking below the waist by offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.
  4. By Competition Committee, Coaches Subcommittee, and Baltimore; to amend Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, and Rule 19, Section 2, to permit the Replay Official and designated members of the Officiating department to provide certain objective information to the on-field officials.

Club Playing Rule Proposals

  1. By Chicago; to amend Rule 11, Section 3, Article 3, to ensure the enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive Try attempts.
  2. By Los Angeles Rams; to amend Rule 8, Section 1, Article 2, to add a loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.
  3. By Kansas City; to amend Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to expand jersey number options for certain positions.
  4. By Baltimore and Philadelphia; to amend Rule 16, Section 1, to change the options for winner of an overtime coin toss, and create a true sudden death format.
  5. By Baltimore Ravens; to amend Rule 16, Section 1, to change the options for winner of an overtime coin toss, eliminate sudden death format, and eliminate overtime in the preseason.
  6. By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 15 from the kicking team's 25-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt.
  7. By Baltimore; to amend Rule 19, Section 1, Article 1, to add an eighth official who is positioned somewhere other than the playing field, with full communication to on-field officials and access to a television monitor.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's No. 1 QB, but there will be competition

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Ryan Fitzpatrick will arrive as the team's No. 1 QB, but that won't preclude him from competition. It also won't necessarily prevent the Football Team from adding another quarterback via the draft or free agency.
news

Roundup: Colts signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are adding some depth to their secondary, signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Licht not worried about Buccaneers being in salary-cap hell down the road

Tampa Bay has kept its core intact this offseason by pushing money into the future with void years. According to GM Jason Licht, the mechanism to kick the salary-cap hits down the road doesn't have the Bucs worried they'll be handcuffed in future seasons.
news

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers have talked return, but are not close on money right now

Wideout ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is the lone man left on the list of notable Buccaneers free agents still on the market. It doesn't sound like a resolution is coming in short order unless Brown is willing to take fewer bucks to return.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW