2020 Senior Bowl: Justin Herbert solidifies top-15-pick standing

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Herbert affirmed his status as the top quarterback at the Senior Bowl with a solid performance. He played three first-quarter series and his day was done, delivering a TD pass on the opening drive on a well-executed screen play to Florida RB Lamical Perine for a 16-yard score. The North team defense obliged Herbert, who started for the South team, with some uncontested completions in the middle of the field, and the South pass protection held up for Herbert better than it did for other South quarterbacks. Still, his sense of timing and anticipation were on point, as he hit moving targets in stride and had the presence to foil an unblocked edge rusher (Michigan's Josh Uche) with a 19-yard run up the middle. Both his velocity and accuracy were apparent in completing 9-of-12 passes for 83 yards.