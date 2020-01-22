2020 Senior Bowl, Day 2: Justin Herbert sizzles; Bears eye TE

From the scouts. Multiple scouts have been impressed with OT Ben Bartch, a rare Division-III invite to the Senior Bowl from Saint John's. Bartch, on the South squad, has largely held his own in practice reps against a strong group of pass rushers who are vastly more physical than the competition he faced at St. John's. An area scout for an NFC team said Bartch shares some similar traits to the Senior Bowl's last D-III success story on the offensive line, Ali Marpet of Hobart College, although Marpet played guard rather than tackle. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Marpet in the second round in 2018. ... South Carolina State OL Alex Taylor, whose length is like no other prospect in Mobile at 6-foot-8 with arms of 36-plus inches, has struggled with some of the South's top defensive linemen. According to an area scout for an AFC team, Taylor lacks the necessary anchor strength in pass protection, but is more of a project as a draft prospect, one who could develop nicely in a year or two but wouldn't likely be a ready-made NFL starter. ... A scout for an AFC team noted Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger struggled to catch punts on Tuesday in windy conditions, looking rusty in that role after missing the latter half of the season with an injury. Dugger looked more comfortable catching punts on Wednesday in dealing with several offerings of 50-plus yards from South Carolina's Joseph Charlton. ... Texas Tech OT Terence Steele, on the South squad, has struggled with the quickness the South pass rushers have displayed this week, according to a personnel executive for an AFC team. Alabama's Terrell Lewis, who is working with defensive linemen in Mobile, beat Steele for a strip of Colorado QB Steven Montez late in Wednesday's team drills.