2020 Senior Bowl, Day 1: Javon Kinlaw shines; a DE for Patriots?

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina. Kinlaw was ruining people during Tuesday's practice. His length and size were just too much for the competition, and he played with a lot of momentum. He projects as a first-round pick. The question is, how early will he be picked in the opening stanza? He measured 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds with an 84-inch wingspan on Tuesday morning, so just walking across the stage at the weigh-in pushed him up the board. This guy has some rare physical traits. If he convinces teams he can rush the passer during the pre-draft process, he can push himself toward the first half of Round 1.