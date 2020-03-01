2020 NFL Scouting Combine winners/losers: C.J. Henderson zips

Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois: Chinn earned this spot over fellow non-FBS safety prospect Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne) due to a superior performance during on-field drills. Chinn has a thick build (6-3, 221), but his hips were fluid and he adjusted to the ball well in the air. He extended away from his body to grab passes, as well. I think Chinn might have hit his head on the Lucas Oil Stadium roof with a 41-inch vertical (just behind Dugger's 42-inch jump) and his 11-6 broad jump tied for second best among all 2020 combine participants. He also ran an impressive 4.45 40. Chinn's game film and work at the Senior Bowl in January were appreciated by scouts, too, but I think he gained a few more fans with his Indy workout.