2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Biggest questions for top five QBs

Can he put it all together? All the traits scouts look for are there. And Herbert helped himself with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl, where he won MVP honors. "The Senior Bowl is not always an easy place to walk right in and adapt and be functional in a completely new offense with a bunch of new receivers, and I would say he did it as well as anyone in recent memory," a college scouting director said. "Not that that's a be-all, end-all, but it's a pretty good indication that the guy can handle some transition and adjustment." That's especially notable for a Eugene, Oregon, native who'd never lived anyplace else before relocating to California for pre-draft training. Herbert is the most experienced QB of this group, having thrown for 95 touchdowns and 10,541 yards in 44 college games (42 starts). He returned to Oregon for his senior year, won the Pac-12 title and ran for three touchdowns, including the 30-yard game winner, in Oregon's Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin. "I rank Herbert first," an AFC scout said. "He's bigger (6-6 1/8, 227). He's stronger. There's nothing more that kid needs to do." Some scouts still have questions about Herbert's instincts and innate playmaking ability, though neither the Ducks' receivers nor their efforts to establish a power-running game did him many favors. One scouting director said he wished Herbert had made greater strides over the past couple seasons; instead, his development seemed to flatline. "What's his signature game? The Rose Bowl, where he ran? You just wanted to see him cut loose and go make a play," an AFC executive said. "Now, they didn't give him any help schematically. It was a s--- offense to watch. That's where our coaching staffs come in: 'Is it him? Or is it them?' He's got all the physical tools. He's big, he's fast, he's athletic and he's got a big f---ing cannon arm." The plan is for Herbert to throw and do everything else at the combine.