2020 NFL QB carousel: Best/worst-case for 15 big names in limbo

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport opened combine week with the report that the Panthers were moving forward with Newton as their quarterback. New coach Matt Rhule lent credence to that report by saying he was "unbelievably excited" to work with the 2015 NFL MVP. Before that flurry of information, it had appeared that Newton was all but out the door in Charlotte. Perhaps he still is. Yes, Newton's recent injury record makes him a risk moving forward -- but NFL history is loaded with teams that wandered the desert for decades looking for a true franchise star behind center. Newton is the greatest player in Panthers history ... and he's still just 30 years old. Beware before rebooting.