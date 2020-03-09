2020 NFL free agency: Eight players who could be overpriced

Vic Beasley, defensive end: The Falcons are desperate for pass-rushing help and they are letting Beasley walk. The Falcons were desperate for Beasley to live up to the billing as a top-10 draft pick, paying him $12.8 million last season for erratic production. Even when Beasley was at his best in 2016, his league-high sack total of 15.5 was misleading, given the dearth of total pressures. He's such a liability on running downs that he often had to be taken off the field. Despite all that, he'll probably get a good contract in free agency.