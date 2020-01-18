2020 East-West Shrine Bowl: Strong rosters shine

The strength of the rosters, after watching both teams work out in Tropicana Field, is probably the defensive line group, which from top to bottom put on a solid showing. Not far behind were the running backs, who were mostly small in stature but performed big. There are also some intriguing prospects at quarterback, led by Florida International's James Morgan, who I believe has a chance at the next level. Quarterback is not a position of strength in this draft after the first three or four, but there is a large group that can contribute as backups. This game will showcase several of them.

