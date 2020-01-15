2020 East-West Shrine Bowl: James Morgan chasing heroes

NFL FATHERS: Offensive linemen Jon Runyan of Michigan and Charlie Heck of North Carolina physically resemble their NFL fathers, Jon Runyan (1996 fourth-round pick of Houston) and Andy Heck (1989 first-rounder by the Seahawks), who together combined to play 26 years in the league. Charlie Heck, like his father, is considered the better OL prospect, but it's been Runyan who has been consistently solid this week, while Heck has been beaten a few times in the drills. Runyan said he was prepped by his dad before heading to St. Pete's on what to expect. Those two aren't the only players here with NFL dads. Torin Dorn, the father of North Carolina safety Myles Dorn, played seven years in the NFL.