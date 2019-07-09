2019 NFL Supplemental Draft to take place Wednesday

Get your supplemental mock drafts in while there is still time.
The 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft will take place Wednesday via email at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Five players are eligible to be selected in this year's annual summer draft: Washington State DB Jalen Thompson, West Virginia WR Marcus Simms, Syracuse LB Shyheim Cullen, Northland (Minn.) TE Devonaire Clarington, St. Francis DB Bryant Perry. Thompson and Simms are the only two anticipated to be selected with mid-to-late-round picks.
Each team bids on a player or players using next year's picks as currency by sending an email to the league declaring what round they would use on said player. The team that lists the highest round wins. If two teams bid the same draft round, then the league uses a three-tiered system based on wins and losses of the previous season to settle the winner.
Teams are broken into three groups: those with six or fewer wins; non-playoff teams with more than six wins; 12 playoff teams. From there, a lottery determines each round order, with the teams earning fewer wins generating a greater chance for the higher pick.
Any player not selected will become a free agent available to sign with any of the 32 clubs.
Last year saw two players selected in the supplemental draft: CB Sam Beal by the New York Giants in the third round and CB Adonis Alexander by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round. The previous two years, no players were selected. Famously, Josh Gordon was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the second round in 2012, and Terrelle Pryor was snatched by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 third round.