2019 NFL season: How teams reach their 53-man rosters

The weekly mock cuts allowed us to focus on players at each position who were on the bubble. Simultaneously, our pro scouts and I would divide up the other NFL teams, excluding those in our own division, to reach out and get updates about available players and team needs. I never talked with GMs in our division, nor did I make any trades with those teams -- that is, after I got burned in my first year as the Redskins GM. It was terrible! We traded defensive tackle Dean Hamel, a player we were already planning to cut, to the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. This was our reasoning: Dallas had the first pick in the waiver order, so Hamel would likely have ended up there anyway, and it made sense for us to make the trade instead of getting nothing for Hamel. But when we faced Dallas that season, he gave a pre-game speech to the Cowboys, which we were told got the team fired up. Our longtime rival beat us for its only win of the season; even worse, we finished 10-6 and just missed the playoffs. I never made that mistake again.