2019 NFL Scouting Combine: Ten receivers I'm excited to watch

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo: I'm a big fan of Johnson's after watching his film. The 6-2, 211-pound wideout has breakaway speed, playmaking ability and showed up each and every game. Coming out of Buffalo, his value might not be as high as some of the other guys on this list. But talent is talent, no matter the competition. Johnson, who finished second in the FBS in 2017 with an average of 113.0 receiving yards per game, has the potential to be the next Cooper Kupp coming out of the draft. At the combine, he'll need to fill in the blanks for evaluators who didn't watch him extremely closely during the college season. He's too much of a talent to fall below the third round, in my opinion, and he could creep into the second round with a good showing in Indy.