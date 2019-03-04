2019 NFL Scouting Combine Team: Top offensive prospects

D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi

Best team fits:Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers.

Analysis: Standing next to Metcalf made me feel like I was from an inferior species. Watching him lift (27 reps), run (4.33 40), and jump (40 1/2-inch vertical, 11-3 broad) in the vertical made all of the other receivers on the field feel the same way. His work in drills was good, too, though his large build made it obvious that his best routes will be verticals. Metcalf's below-average work in the agility drills confirmed that notion. But let's face it -- downfield legends like Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones and Randy Moss did not put up Hall of Fame numbers running curls and hitches. If teams believe Metcalf's neck injury is not an issue and think his ceiling is as high as I do, then he'll land in the top 10 and have a long career pushing around smaller cornerbacks down the sideline and in the red zone.