Analysis

2019 NFL Scouting Combine Team: Top offensive prospects

Published: Mar 04, 2019 at 07:05 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine wrapping up on Monday, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter identified his top standouts from the event at each position for his All-Combine Team, beginning with the offense. This team goes deeper than a starting lineup would allow at certain positions -- like RB and TE, defensive line and in the secondary -- to mirror the league's move toward the heavy use of rotations, and the nickelback, in those areas.

NOTE: Click a prospect's name for his full scouting report, including combine results.

Quarterback

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Best team fits:Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants.
Analysis: Haskins measured under 6-foot-4 (6-3 3/8, 231 pounds) and ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash, which is below average for the position. Interestingly, Jameis Winston had similar measurements (6-3 3/4, 231, 4.97) and still went No. 1 overall. Why? Because Winston could spin the ball. Haskins showed the same proclivity during his on-field workout, separating himself from all other participants. His release was clearly the quickest, and the ball jumped to the receiver in a heartbeat. His deep ball was also the most impressive, sailing high and far. Haskins is the class's best thrower, and that's what quarterbacks are paid to do.

Honorable mention:Ryan Finley, North Carolina State; Daniel Jones, Duke.

Running backs

Miles Sanders, Penn State
Best team fits:Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets.
Analysis: Sanders played in the shadow of Saquon Barkley at Penn State, but he stood out on his own in Indy. After running a 4.49 40, he put up a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot-4 broad jump. Sanders' agility times were among the best of all the backs (6.89 three-cone, 4.19 short shuttle) and he was fluid in drills as well, giving him an all-around performance that locked up a top-100 slot.

Mike Weber, Ohio State
Best team fits:Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles.
Analysis: Injuries and platoons limited Weber's touches in Columbus, but he was quite productive when given a chance. Weber was one of the fastest backs at this year's combine with a 4.47 40-yard dash, and he also recorded a 33 1/2-inch vertical and lifted 22 reps on the bench. Weber's best part of his workout may have been the excellent foot quickness, change of direction and receiving skills he displayed during position drills.

Honorable mention:Darrell Henderson, Memphis; Justice Hill, Oklahoma State; Travis Homer, Miami.

Wide receivers

D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi
Best team fits:Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers.
Analysis: Standing next to Metcalf made me feel like I was from an inferior species. Watching him lift (27 reps), run (4.33 40), and jump (40 1/2-inch vertical, 11-3 broad) in the vertical made all of the other receivers on the field feel the same way. His work in drills was good, too, though his large build made it obvious that his best routes will be verticals. Metcalf's below-average work in the agility drills confirmed that notion. But let's face it -- downfield legends like Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones and Randy Moss did not put up Hall of Fame numbers running curls and hitches. If teams believe Metcalf's neck injury is not an issue and think his ceiling is as high as I do, then he'll land in the top 10 and have a long career pushing around smaller cornerbacks down the sideline and in the red zone.

Parris Campbell and Terry McLaurin, Ohio State
Best team fits:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers.
Analysis: These Buckeyes ripped up the Lucas Oil Stadium turf Saturday. The two similarly sized receivers (6-0, 205-208 pounds) ran among the best 40-yard dashes of the receivers, with Campbell tying for the best mark in the position group at 4.31 and McLaurin coming in at 4.35. Their jumps were among the best, as well (McLaurin recorded a 40 1/2-inch vertical and an 11-2 broad; Campbell a 40-inch vertical and an 11-3 broad). Most importantly, they were two of the more consistent pass catchers on the field after the tests were done. Both have become much more polished receivers in the past year than they were as underclassmen, and that work showed as they ran crisp routes and snatched the ball out of the air.

Honorable mention:Miles Boykin, Notre Dame; A.J. Brown, Ole Miss; Andy Isabella, UMass; Deebo Samuel, South Carolina.

Tight Ends

Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
Best team fits:Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans.
Analysis: Fant looked like a 249-pound wideout on the field in Indy. He led the group with a 4.5 40, 39 1/2-inch vertical, 10-7 broad jump and 6.81 three-cone drill at 6-4, 249 pounds. Fant did all that after finishing among the tight end leaders the previous day with 20 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press. Hockenson's numbers almost seem pedestrian against Fant's, but most other tight ends would kill for a 4.7 40, 37 1/2-inch vertical, 10-3 broad and 7.02 three-cone. Looks as though Iowa will be the first school to have two tight ends picked in the top 50 selections.

Honorable mention:Foster Moreau, LSU; Josh Oliver, San Jose State.

Left tackle

Andre Dillard, Washington State
Best team fits:Houston Texans, New York Jets.
Analysis: Measuring in at 6-5, 315 with 33 1/2-inch arms checked off the boxes that NFL teams look for in a first-round left tackle prospect. Then he ran quite well (4.96 40, excellent 1.69 10-yard split), showed nice athleticism (9-10 broad, No. 1 among offensive linemen) and excelled in the short-area quickness tests (7.44 three-cone, 4.4 short shuttle). The fact that he looked quite comfortable mirroring defenders and moving laterally during the position drills was no surprise, given his ability to control the edge as a pass protector.

Left guard

Michael Jordan, Ohio State
Best team fits:Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks.
Analysis: Jordan played out of position in 2018 because his team needed him to slide to center. His combine measurements (6-6, 312, 34 1/4-inch arms) show he does not need to stay in the pivot at the next level. Jordan's smooth work in drills gave him the look of a starter. He also posted some of the better jumps (32 1/2-inch vertical, 9-8 broad) among the offensive linemen, and some solid agility times for his size (7.71 three-cone, 4.71 short shuttle).

Center

Garrett Bradbury, N.C. State
Best team fits:Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants.
Analysis: Scouts have raved about Bradbury's play all year. Now they have confirmation of excellent athletic ability after he hoisted 34 reps on the bench, hustled a 4.92 40 and recorded other top-notch numbers (7.41 three-cone, 4.53 short shuttle, 31-inch vertical). A player who can control the line of scrimmage and test well is a probable first-round selection.

Right guard

Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
Best team fits:Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans.
Analysis: Lindstrom's first-round resume got stronger during his time in Indianapolis. His 34 1/8-inch arms are longer than those of most top guard prospects, showing that he could slide outside at times like he did at BC this year. He ran (4.91 40, 7.61 three-cone, 4.54 short shuttle) and jumped (9-9 broad, 30 1/2-inch vertical) quite well, cementing his place as an elite offensive line prospect.

Right tackle

Kaleb McGary, Washington
Best team fits:Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers.
Analysis: McGary started off his combine week on a down note, as teams were not impressed with his 32 7/8-inch arm measurement. We should remind those scouts, though, that 2018 second-round pick Braden Smith (32 1/4-inch arms) stepped in at right tackle for Indianapolis early last fall and played well. McGary's athleticism testing went quite well, as he finished among the top of his class in the 40 (5.05), vertical jump (33.5), three-cone drill (7.66), and short shuttle (4.58). His on-field toughness combined with those athletic marks make him a likely starter despite the lack of length.

Offensive line honorable mention:Ryan Bates, OG, Penn State; Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State; Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M.

